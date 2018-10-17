Kim Woodburn is 'sorry' that Coleen Nolan doesn't have a job

Coleen and Kim came to blows on Loose Women. Picture: ITV / Loose Women

Following the controversial episode, Coleen cancelled her UK tour and pulled out of future Loose Women appearances

Kim Woodburn has finally broken her silence on the now infamous Loose Women row that resulted in Coleen Nolan walking away from the panel show.

After a historic feud that started when both women starred on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, Kim appeared on Loose Women in August under the impression that Coleen was going to make amends.

But a huge row ensued that saw Coleen step away from the limelight after publicly breaking down on This Morning and cancelling her solo tour.

Kim, 76, told New! Magazine: "I was asked to do Loose Women and I didn't think it would turn out like it did - very hurtful.

"I was shocked as much as anybody else that it happened. I was told that it was a reconciliation on Coleen's behalf.

"I don't wish her any harm and I'm sorry she has no job on Loose Women... I can say hand on hear, I didn't cause it and I hope, in time, she gets back on her feet."

Sending ❤️ to everyone who sent kind messages x pic.twitter.com/rmv5KEQQiM — Coleen Nolan (@NolanColeen) October 17, 2018

Coleen seemed to then respond to Kim's apology with a cryptic tweet posted in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Attaching an inspirational quote, the former singer told fans: "Sending love to everyone who sent kind messages."

Hinting that she's ready to come back to the spotlight, Coleen's choice of uplifting quote read: "I took a deep breath and let it go."