Kristen Bell has criticised Snow White for giving kids wrong message about consent

Snow White has been a classic since 1937 - but some people think it's too outdated for modern day audiences. Picture: AllStar

The Frozen actress was concerned that bedtime stories with her children could have a damaging influence on their future.

Kristen Bell has expressed concern over the messages that young children receive from classic Disney stories.

The mother-of-two enjoyed huge success in the role of Princess Anna in Disney hit Frozen, but reading the stories of older Disney flicks to her children at bedtime has got Kristen concerned.

Kristen, 38, explained to Parents magazine: "Every time we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask, 'Don't you think it's weird that Snow White didn't ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got the apple?'

"I say, 'I would never take food from a stranger, would you?' And my kids are like, 'No!' And I'm like, 'Okay, I'm doing something right.'"

Kristen Bell starred as Princess Anna in movie phenomenon, Frozen. Picture: Getty

Kristen mused: "Don't you think it's weird that The Prince kisses Snow White without her permission because you cannot kiss someone if they're sleeping."

The actress has become the latest in a string of Hollywood stars to cast doubt on the messages Disney stories are sending to children.

Keria Knightley, 33, has revealed she has banned her three-year-old daughter from watching Disney movies

Keira Knightley has banned several Disney flicks in her house. Picture: Getty

Speaking on The Ellen Show she said: "Cinderella is banned because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her - don't. Rescue yourself, obviously."

Pirates of the Caribbean star Keira also took issue with The Little Mermaid, explaining: "This is the one I'm quite annoyed about because I love The Little Mermaid and the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man."

Keira does allow her daughter Edie to watch some carefully selected Disney flicks, adding that Moana, Finding Dory and Frozen are on a constant rotation.