Kristen Stewart transforms into Princess Diana in first look at Spencer biopic

The Princess Diana biopic is set to premiere later this year. Picture: YouTube

The first trailer for a new Princess Diana biopic shows Kristen Stewart as the royal.

The first trailer for the new Princess Diana biopic Spencer has been released, with Kristen Stewart transforming into the royal.

Kristen leads the cast alongside Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, with the likes of Sally Hawkins, Sean Harris and Timothy Spall also starring.

Spencer - which will be released in the US on November 5 - takes place over three days in late 1991, where Diana is said to have been close to ending her marriage to Prince Charles.

In the one minute clip of the film, Diana can be seen feeling claustrophobic in the palace, while also trying to keep up appearances to the outside world.

We are also given glimpses of the late Princess of Wales’ turbulent relationship with Charles, including posing for portraits and facing the paparazzi.

In one scene, elegant gowns are laid down for her as she hides from the royal family in a bathroom.

Kristen - who hails from Los Angeles - is also heard taking on Diana’s accent for the first time.

As Sally Hawkins' character tells the princess: “They know everything”, she responds: “They don’t”.

Spencer is set over three days in December 1991. Picture: Alamy

Spencer has been created by Chilean director Pablo Larraín, with the synopsis reading: “The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold.

"Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen's Sandringham Estate.

“There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.”

Filming for Spencer wrapped earlier in the year, with Kristen saying she was instantly drawn to the role.

"I always just thought that this person was sort of stolen from us and I always had a curiosity about her," she explained.

"Every day that I unfold this story, the more emotionally invested I get."

The film is set to air at the Venice Film Festival next week, while it will premiere in US cinemas on November 5.

A release date in the UK hasn’t yet been confirmed.