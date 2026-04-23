Kylie Minogue reveals exciting first look from her 'intimate' Netflix documentary

23 April 2026, 11:54

Kylie Minogue is set to take centre stage in a new Netflix documentary series.
Kylie Minogue is set to take centre stage in a new Netflix documentary series. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Everything you need to know about the Kylie Minogue's three-part TV series, from its expected release date, how many episodes to the famous faces set to appear in the Netflix documentary.

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Kylie Minogue is set to take centre stage in a new Netflix documentary series, offering a rare and deeply personal insight into her life on and off the stage.

Titled KYLIE, the three-part series will explore the singer’s decades-long career, including the pressures of fame, personal heartbreak, and health struggles, alongside the moments that cemented her status as one of pop music’s most enduring stars.

The announcement follows reports the 57-year-old Australian singer struck a seven-figure deal with the streaming platform in June 2024 for a fly-on-the-wall documentary.

Here’s everything we know so far about Kylie's documentary including release date, cast and more.

Titled KYLIE, the three-part series will explore the singer’s decades-long career.
Titled KYLIE, the three-part series will explore the singer’s decades-long career. Picture: Getty

When will Kylie Minogue's documentary be released on Netflix?

The documentary has been confirmed by Netflix, but an exact release date has not yet been announced.

However, the series is expected to arrive later in 2026, following the release of a first-look image and growing buzz around the project.

Fans should keep an eye on Netflix’s upcoming releases for a confirmed premiere window.

How many episodes will the Kylie Minogue documentary be?

KYLIE will be a three-part documentary series, offering a focused and intimate look at key chapters in the singer’s life and career.

Alongside Kylie herself, the series will feature several well-known figures from her personal and professional life, including Jason Donovan (pictured)
Alongside Kylie herself, the series will feature several well-known figures from her personal and professional life, including Jason Donovan. Picture: Getty

What is Kylie's Minogue's documentary about?

The series will delve into several key aspects of Kylie Minogue’s personal and professional journey.

These will include; her intense public scrutiny she has faced throughout her career, experiences of personal loss, and her battle with illness, including her widely publicised cancer struggles.

According to official details, the documentary will also explore how she has earned respect beyond her core fanbase and remained relevant across generations.

It will draw from her personal archives, featuring home video footage and photographs that “reflect on a life that captivates, inspires and soundtracks multiple generations.”

Kylie's sister Dannii Minogue (right) is also due to appear in the Netflix series.
Kylie's sister Dannii Minogue is also due to appear in the Netflix series. Picture: Getty
A first-look image released by Netflix shows Kylie smiling directly at the camera, wearing a white jumper and purple scarf (pictured)
A first-look image released by Netflix shows Kylie smiling directly at the camera, wearing a white jumper and purple scarf . Picture: Netflix

Is there a Kylie Minogue documentary trailer?

There's no trailer just yet but a first-look image released by Netflix shows Kylie smiling directly at the camera, wearing a white jumper and purple scarf (above).

While only a still image has been revealed so far, confirmed details indicate the series will include in-depth interviews with Kylie, alongside home movie footage and personal photographs from her archive.

Kylie answers answers the toughest fan questions 👀

What famous faces will appear in Kylie's documentary?

Kylie will be the central figure in the series, sharing her story in her own words.

Alongside Kylie herself, the series will feature several well-known figures from her personal and professional life, including her sister Dannii Minogue, ex-boyfriend Jason Donovan, singer Nick Cave and music producer Pete Waterman.

The documentary is directed by Michael Harter and produced by John Battsek, with production handled by Ventureland.

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