Last One Laughing confirms seasons 2 start date for March 2026

Jimmy Carr and co-presenter Roisin Conaty are back for season two of Last One Laughing. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Jimmy Car is back for another season of the hilarious Last One Standing - here's everything you need to know including TV air date and cast.

Last One Laughing had us all rolling off our sofas in 2025 as Jimmy Carr invited his funniest celebrity pals to spend the day in a room together and challenged them to not laugh.

With a cast full of TV's most hilarious personalities from Alan Carr to reigning champion Bob Mortimer, season 2 is geared up to be funnier and more animated than ever.

For the new series, Roisin Conaty will also be taking her seat next to Jimmy again to watch the comedic line-up as they attempt to get each other out with a series of animated challenges.

So when is Last One Laughing season 2 being released on TV? And who is in the cast this year? Here's all the details you need to know.

When is the Last One Laughing season 2 release date?

It's been confirmed LOL will be back on our screens very soon as the debut episodes launche on March 19th.

Not long to wait, fans of the comedy show were instantly happy to know the return date was just around the corner as one Instagram fan wrote: "Best show of 2025… cannot wait for 2nd series."

Just as excited, another wrote: "So excited for this!!"

What's the Last One Laughing season 2 line-up?

For those of you who tuned into season 1, you will see winner Bob Mortimer back in the room for another attempt at making everyone crack under his jokes.

Other famous contestants include:

David Mitchell

Diane Morgan

Romesh Ranganathan

Amy Gledhill

Maisie Adam

Mel Giedroyc

Alan Carr

Gbemisola Ikumelo

Sam Campbell

Bob Mortimer won the first series of Last One Laughing. Picture: Getty

How to watch Last One Laughing

You can watch the brand new season exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video.

The first three episodes will drop on the launch date of March 19th with episodes four and five landing one week later on the 26th. The Laugh One Laughing finale will be released on April 2nd.

