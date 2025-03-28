Will there be a Last One Laughing UK season 2? Everything we know about a second series

Fans are wondering if there will be another series of Last One Laughing UK. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

By Hope Wilson

Many fans are hoping for a season 2 of Last One Laughing UK following its triumphant first series.

Last One Laughing UK on Amazon Prime sees some of our favourite British comedians try to make each other laugh without laughing themselves.

Presented by Jimmy Carr and Roisin Conaty, Last One Laughing UK is based on the Japanese gameshow Documental, which has seen international versions of the programme in Australia, Canada and Ireland to name a few.

With season one of the UK iteration featuring comedians Bob Mortimer, Daisy May Cooper, Joe Lycett, Judi Love, Rob Beckett, Sara Pascoe, Lou Sanders, Joe Wilkinson, Harriet Kemsley, Richard Ayoade, many fans are hoping for another series of this hilarious show.

So will there be a season two of Last One Laughing UK? Here is everything we know about a second series.

Last One Laughing UK has been a hit for Amazon Prime. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Will there be a Last One Laughing UK season 2?

It has not been confirmed if there will be a second series of Last One Laughing UK, however following the extraordinary success of the first season, many fans are keen for the show to return.

Speaking about hosting the hysterical show, Jimmy Carr said: "I’m thrilled to be making Last One Laughing UK with Prime Video. It’s sure to deliver and if it doesn’t, it will leave the fun with your neighbours.

"Usually when I make a TV show with 10 brilliant comics, I’m expecting everyone to have a bloody good laugh - but not in this series. The last one laughing wins.

"It’s a great format and it’s been a huge hit around the world. I can’t wait to see who cracks up first."

Lou Sanders explains how difficult 'Last One Laughing' really was...

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, many viewers posted their pleas for another series of the show.

One user wrote: "Last One Laughing was superb television. I cried laughing throughout. I would be more than happy for them to chuck all 10 comedians back in for series 2. Loved each and every one of them #LastOneLaughingUK"

Another added: "#LastOneLaughingUK is literally the funniest thing we have seen in a long time! My ribs hurt from all the belly laughing please do season 2 and put #JamesAcaster in there"

While a third stated: "#LastOneLaughingUK . What a show , was dying through all 6 episodes. Season 2, immediately please"