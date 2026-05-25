May Bank holiday Monday TV schedule - what films, TV shows and specials are on?

May bank holiday weekend brings with it some amazing TV shows to watch. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

With a three-day weekend to indulge in comes the perfect opportunity to watch some brilliant TV - here's your full guide on what to watch on Monday 25th May.

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The late May Bank holiday weekend is upon us and not only is it a lovely three-day weekend away from work, it's also going to be a hot one as the weather officially brings those summer time vibes.

But if you're looking for break from the heatwave or you're keen to curl up in front of the TV instead with some treats, we've pulled together all the best watches for Monday 25th May.

From TV specials to movies and the best shows, the likes of BBC and ITV have pulled their best entertainment schedule to help keep everyone happy this bank holiday weekend.

Here's what you need to watch this Monday.

Natalie Cassidy's documentary is also making a return to the screen on May 25th 2026. Picture: Getty

BBC

9:30am - The Scarecrow's Wedding

- The Scarecrow's Wedding 2:30pm - Escape to the Country

- Escape to the Country 3:30pm - Garden Rescue

- Garden Rescue 7pm - Natalie Cassidy: Caring Together

- Natalie Cassidy: Caring Together 7:30pm - EastEnders

- EastEnders 8pm - Ghosts

- Ghosts 9pm - Dear England

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ITV

10am - This Morning

- This Morning 12:30pm - Loose Women

- Loose Women 4pm - Deal or No Deal

- Deal or No Deal 5pm - Tipping Point

- Tipping Point 6:30pm - The Chase Celebrity Special

- The Chase Celebrity Special 7:30pm - Fletcher's Family Farm

- Fletcher's Family Farm 8pm - Emmerdale

- Emmerdale 8:30pm - Coronation Street

- Coronation Street 9pm - Nobody's Fool

Channel 4

9:40am - Formula 1: Canadian Grand Prix Highlights

- Formula 1: Canadian Grand Prix Highlights 12:05pm - Find It, Fix It, Flog It

- Find It, Fix It, Flog It 4pm - Escape To Florida

- Escape To Florida 5pm - Chateau DIY

- Chateau DIY 8pm - The Dog House

- The Dog House 9pm - Vengeance: Murder on the Heath

Modern Family is a great binge-watch worthy show for the bank holiday. Picture: Getty

ITV2

7:55am - The Princess Diaries

- The Princess Diaries 9am - The Only Way Is Essex

- The Only Way Is Essex 10am - Rio 2

- Rio 2 4:10pm - Kung Fu Panda 3

E4

11am - Modern Family

- Modern Family 9pm - Celebs Go Dating

Celebs Go Dating 10pm - Gogglebox

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