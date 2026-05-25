May Bank holiday Monday TV schedule - what films, TV shows and specials are on?
25 May 2026, 07:00
With a three-day weekend to indulge in comes the perfect opportunity to watch some brilliant TV - here's your full guide on what to watch on Monday 25th May.
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The late May Bank holiday weekend is upon us and not only is it a lovely three-day weekend away from work, it's also going to be a hot one as the weather officially brings those summer time vibes.
But if you're looking for break from the heatwave or you're keen to curl up in front of the TV instead with some treats, we've pulled together all the best watches for Monday 25th May.
From TV specials to movies and the best shows, the likes of BBC and ITV have pulled their best entertainment schedule to help keep everyone happy this bank holiday weekend.
Here's what you need to watch this Monday.
BBC
- 9:30am - The Scarecrow's Wedding
- 2:30pm - Escape to the Country
- 3:30pm - Garden Rescue
- 7pm - Natalie Cassidy: Caring Together
- 7:30pm - EastEnders
- 8pm - Ghosts
- 9pm - Dear England
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ITV
- 10am - This Morning
- 12:30pm - Loose Women
- 4pm - Deal or No Deal
- 5pm - Tipping Point
- 6:30pm - The Chase Celebrity Special
- 7:30pm - Fletcher's Family Farm
- 8pm - Emmerdale
- 8:30pm - Coronation Street
- 9pm - Nobody's Fool
Channel 4
- 9:40am - Formula 1: Canadian Grand Prix Highlights
- 12:05pm - Find It, Fix It, Flog It
- 4pm - Escape To Florida
- 5pm - Chateau DIY
- 8pm - The Dog House
- 9pm - Vengeance: Murder on the Heath
ITV2
- 7:55am - The Princess Diaries
- 9am - The Only Way Is Essex
- 10am - Rio 2
- 4:10pm - Kung Fu Panda 3
E4
- 11am - Modern Family
- 9pm - Celebs Go Dating
- 10pm - Gogglebox
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