Liar season 2: How many episodes are there and when does it end?

Liar has returned to ITV, but how long is the second series?

After a very long wait, Liar is back on ITV with a whole new mystery to solve - this time, the series will look at who killed Andrew Earlham.

Viewers have already seen the return of some familiar faces as the story picks up where the series one finale left off.

Despite his character’s death, Ioan Gruffudd is back as evil doctor Andrew, while Joanne Froggatt is reprising her role as Laura Neilson.

The main characters are joined by Katherine Kelly as Detective Inspector Karen Renton as well as some other new characters.

But how long is the series on for and when does it finish?

Liar is back for another season. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there in Liar season 2 and when does it finish?

The new series will run for six episodes, all of which will be available on the ITV Hub after they have aired.

Read More: Where is Liar series 2 filmed? Locations for ITV drama revealed including Deal and Kingsdown

With the series starting on Monday 2nd March, this means the final episode will be on Monday 6th April.

The first season aired in 2017 so it’s been three years since the show was on.

Will there be another series of Liar?

Unfortunately, it looks like series 2 of Liar is the last.

Actress Joanne Froggartt recently appeared on This Morning to talk about the new season.

Read More: Who killed Andrew Earlham as Liar returns for second series? All the suspects from Laura Nielson to Luke Earlham

"The hope was to see whether we could tell this story over 12 episodes," she told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

She added: "It's really exciting, I think they've done a terrific job."

Questioned whether there would be any more seasons, Joanne said: "No more liar, that will be the ending.

"It will be very exciting."

What happened in Liar season 1

Liar saw school teacher Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggartt) accuse respected surgeon Andrew Earlham (Gruffudd) of rape.

The series started by following both sides of the story, with viewers not knowing whether Andrew was guilty.

Laura was accused of making false allegations about being drugged by the doctor, with both their backgrounds looked into throughout each episode.

But as Andrew continued to plead innocence, it was revealed he had sexually assaulted her, along with other women.

During tense scenes Laura uncovered footage of Andrew raping a 17-year-old, but by the time the police rushed to arrest him, he’d disappeared.

In the closing scene of the final episode, Andrew is then seen in the muddy marshes, with his clothes soaking wet and his throat slit.