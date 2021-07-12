How many episodes are there of Lie With Me on Channel 5?

Lie With Me is airing on Channel 5. Picture: Channel 5

Channel 5's Lie With Me episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is it on?

Channel 5 is back with a brand new drama called Lie With Me.

The mini-series tells the story of a woman who tries to save her marriage by moving halfway around the world.

Former EastEnders star Charlie Brooks is starring as the lead Anna Fallmont.

Meanwhile, her husband, Jake, is played by renowned Australian actor, Brett Tucker.

Neighbours fans will know him for playing Daniel Fitzgerald in the Australian soap, while he also starred in Grey’s Anatomy spin-off, Station 19.

But when is Lie With Me on and how many episodes are there? Find out everything…

How many episodes are there of Lie With Me?

There are four episodes of Lie With Me on Channel 5, each being an hour long.

Channel 5 kicks off the drama on Monday 12th July at 9pm.

Episodes will then air nightly, and the show will conclude on Thursday 15th July.

If you miss the show, it will be available to watch immediately after it airs on My5.

Lie With Me episode guide:

Episode 1 - Monday, July 12

Synopsis: Seeking a fresh start for their marriage, Briton Anna and her Australian husband Jake move to Melbourne with their two small children. With Anna resuming her career, they hire a young live-in nanny to help - but local girl Becky is anything but the innocent stranger she pretends to be. Thriller, starring Charlie Brooks and Phoebe Roberts.

Episode 2 - Tuesday, July 13

Synopsis: Lulled into a false sense of security, Anna recommits to Jake. She continues to confide in Becky, unaware that Becky is under Jake's spell and plotting together with him against her. Later, a shocking turn of events leads Anna to discover the truth of what is going on, and she decides she is not going to be a victim any more. Starring Charlie Brooks, Brett Tucker and Phoebe Roberts.

Episode 3 - Wednesday, July 14

Synopsis: Becky is conflicted when Anna tells her that Jake is physically abusive, showing her a bruise on her shoulder and claiming that Jake hit her. When Jake lures Becky back, Anna realises she has to take drastic measures to protect her children and comes up with a deadly plan. Starring Charlie Brooks, Brett Tucker and Phoebe Roberts.

Episode 4 - Thursday, July 15

Synopsis: Becky helps Anna set up an apartment where she is safe from Jake, and on the day Anna is due to move out and take the kids, she asks Becky to stay at home with Jake. Events then take yet another shocking turn. A couple relocate to Australia and hire a nanny who is not the innocent stranger she pretends to be. Thriller, starring Charlie Brooks and Phoebe Roberts. Last in the series.