Lily Collins 'ecstatic' to be cast as Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s movie

Lily Collins will play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming movie. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins says she's ‘honoured’ to play Audrey Hepburn as fans insist she's 'born for this role'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lily Collins has delighted fans by confirming she will play legendary Hollywood starlet Audrey Hepburn in her latest movie role.

The Emily In Paris lead, 36, has been 'perfectly cast' to portray the British screen siren in an upcoming film, which explores the dramatic making of 1961 romcom Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Not only does the English actress bear a striking resemblance to the film and fashion icon, but it's a part she's been hoping, praying and preparing for her 'entire life'.

Taking to social media to share the exciting news, she couldn't help but gush over the opportunity to step into Audrey's shoes as admirers likened her to a 'modern' Hepburn.

Lily wrote on Instagram: "It's with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able to share this. Honored and ecstatic don’t begin to express how I feel…"

She posted the announcement alongside a famous scene from Breakfast At Tiffany's, showing Audrey Hepburn's glamorous character, Holly Golightly, dining in her iconic black Givenchy dress, complete with diamond necklace, tiara and long black gloves.

The mum-of-one's post was flooded with comments from followers on social media, who agreed she was the 'ideal' choice for the role.

Read more: Emily in Paris star Lily Collins announces she has welcomed her first child via surrogate

"Absolutely born for this 👏 so happy for you," gushed one fan.

Actress Sarah Hyland wrote: "I SWEAR TO GOD. I’VE BEEN SAYING THIS SINCE THE MOMENT WE MET!!! YESSSS!!!!!!🙌🙌🙌"

"I’m hyperventilating!! This is perfect 😍 I’m so excited for you Lils, it’s perfect. Love this ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote another.

"I mean….yes, completely!," added a third.

A fourth chimed in: "Oh my god. Match made in heaven. YES."

"THIS IS THE BEST THING EVEEER YOU WERE BORN FOR THIS!!! ❤️❤️❤️," screamed a fifth.

The British actress has dedicated 'an entire lifetime' to worshipping Audrey Hepburn. Picture: Instagram/@lilyjcollins

Lily, whose father is musician Phil Collins, will breathe life back into the lady she's always adored, over 30 years on from her tragic death.

In 1993, Audrey Hepburn passed away from appendix cancer, aged 63, leaving an incredible legacy behind her.

The upcoming movie, centred around the late star, is based on Sam Wasson’s bestselling book Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman.

It sheds light on the British actress's incredible portrayal of the eccentric glamour girl who gets by socialising with wealthy men.

The new flick, starring Lily, will be the "first complete account of the making of the film" covering dramatic events during production as well as on-set disasters and more.