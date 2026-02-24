Lily Collins 'ecstatic' to be cast as Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s movie

24 February 2026, 11:13 | Updated: 24 February 2026, 11:14

Lily Collins will play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming movie.
Lily Collins will play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming movie. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins says she's ‘honoured’ to play Audrey Hepburn as fans insist she's 'born for this role'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lily Collins has delighted fans by confirming she will play legendary Hollywood starlet Audrey Hepburn in her latest movie role.

The Emily In Paris lead, 36, has been 'perfectly cast' to portray the British screen siren in an upcoming film, which explores the dramatic making of 1961 romcom Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Not only does the English actress bear a striking resemblance to the film and fashion icon, but it's a part she's been hoping, praying and preparing for her 'entire life'.

Taking to social media to share the exciting news, she couldn't help but gush over the opportunity to step into Audrey's shoes as admirers likened her to a 'modern' Hepburn.

Lily wrote on Instagram: "It's with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able to share this. Honored and ecstatic don’t begin to express how I feel…"

She posted the announcement alongside a famous scene from Breakfast At Tiffany's, showing Audrey Hepburn's glamorous character, Holly Golightly, dining in her iconic black Givenchy dress, complete with diamond necklace, tiara and long black gloves.

The mum-of-one's post was flooded with comments from followers on social media, who agreed she was the 'ideal' choice for the role.

"Absolutely born for this 👏 so happy for you," gushed one fan.

Actress Sarah Hyland wrote: "I SWEAR TO GOD. I’VE BEEN SAYING THIS SINCE THE MOMENT WE MET!!! YESSSS!!!!!!🙌🙌🙌"

"I’m hyperventilating!! This is perfect 😍 I’m so excited for you Lils, it’s perfect. Love this ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote another.

"I mean….yes, completely!," added a third.

A fourth chimed in: "Oh my god. Match made in heaven. YES."

"THIS IS THE BEST THING EVEEER YOU WERE BORN FOR THIS!!! ❤️❤️❤️," screamed a fifth.

The British actress has dedicated 'an entire lifetime' to worshipping Audrey Hepburn.
The British actress has dedicated 'an entire lifetime' to worshipping Audrey Hepburn. Picture: Instagram/@lilyjcollins

Lily, whose father is musician Phil Collins, will breathe life back into the lady she's always adored, over 30 years on from her tragic death.

In 1993, Audrey Hepburn passed away from appendix cancer, aged 63, leaving an incredible legacy behind her.

The upcoming movie, centred around the late star, is based on Sam Wasson’s bestselling book Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman.

It sheds light on the British actress's incredible portrayal of the eccentric glamour girl who gets by socialising with wealthy men.

The new flick, starring Lily, will be the "first complete account of the making of the film" covering dramatic events during production as well as on-set disasters and more.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Love Island All Stars 2026 winners have been crowned.

Love Island All Stars 2026 winners revealed in 'closest vote ever'

Love Island

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart (pictured) married in 2004 and separated in 2017.

Eric Dane gave emotional tribute to wife Rebecca Gayheart in his final interview

Liam Reardon and Millie Court dated on and off for over four years.

Love Island's Liam Reardon reveals true feelings as ex Millie moves on with Zac

Love Island

The shock twist is part of a brutal vote ahead of the final.

Two axed Love Islanders 'plot to expose' All Star in shock return to villa this weekend

Love Island

Five bombshells have quit Love Island All Stars, according to The Sun.

Love Island All Stars in crisis as five bombshells quit because of brutal fallouts

Love Island

Love Island All Stars First Look revealed

Love Island All Stars First Look sees tensions flare as controversial game returns

Love Island

Trending on Heart

Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa posing outside a building

Blue's 25th anniversary UK tour for 2026: Dates, tickets and venues revealed

Music

Teddy Swims is coming to the UK this summer

Teddy Swims announces summer dates for UK and Ireland in 2026

Music

Ruth opened up about her painful divorce.

Ruth Langsford admits 'devastating' split from Eamonn Holmes was a ‘huge shock'

Celebrities

Eric Dane spoke movingly about his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in his final interview

Eric Dane said he was determined to ‘combat’ illness in poignant last interview before his death
Molly-Mae's followers think they know the gender of her baby.

Molly-Mae Hague fans convinced they know her baby’s gender after spotting distinct clue

Netflix has released the first full trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, giving fans a first look at the feature film.

Peaky Blinders movie trailer revealed as Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby

Tana Ramsay has opened up about a heartfelt conversation she once had with Adam Peaty’s mother before the widely reported fallout between the two families.

Tana Ramsay reveals what she told Adam Peaty’s mum about ‘vulnerable’ Holly ahead of wedding
Zendaya has opened up about the subtle 'red flag' warning signs she pays attention to in a relationship.

Zendaya shares the 'red flags' she never ignores in a relationship

In a statement released at midday, the King expressed his “deepest concern” over the arrest of his brother and said “the law must take its course."

King Charles makes statement about brother Andrew's arrest

News

S Club 7 star Tina Barrett has confirmed that the band are actively working together, amid rumours of a 2026 comeback tour.

S Club 7 confirm they are back 'working together' amid rumours of comeback tour

Nigel Barker became famous as a judge on America's Next Top Model.

Nigel Barker facts: Top Model star's age, career, family, net worth and where he is now

Tyra Banks was born and raised in Inglewood, California, to parents Carolyn London and Donald Banks

Tyra Banks facts: Model's age, career, partner, net worth and where she is now explained

Gordon Ramsay has built a culinary empire and glittering showbiz career.

Gordon Ramsay facts: Age, wife, children, career, net worth and more revealed

Miley Cyrus has sent fans wild with the news.

Miley Cyrus announces Hannah Montana reunion special for show’s 20th anniversary

Alison Hammond has opened up about the fitness routine that’s helping her maintain her impressive 11-stone weight loss.

Alison Hammond reveals health routine behind her incredible 11-stone weight loss

The MAFS spin-off is 'coming soon' – and we can't wait!

Second Married at First Sight - release date, cast and experiment details revealed

Married at First Sight