Line of Duty cast: Who is DC Chloe Bishop actress Shalom Brune-Franklin?

Shalom Brune-Franklin plays Chloe Bishop in Line of Duty. Picture: Instagram/BBC

How old is Shalom Brune-Franklin and who did she play in Our Girl? Here's what we know about the Line of Duty actress...

After months of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Line of Duty is finally back on our screens.

The sixth season sees Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), Detective Inspector Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) return to AC-12.

But this time there are a few new characters also working for the anti-corruption unit, including Chloe Bishop.

So, who plays Chloe and where have you seen her before? Here’s what we know…

Who plays DC Chloe Bishop in Line of Duty?

Chloe Bishop is played by actress Shalom Brune-Franklin.

Not much is known about the new character, but her introduction to the team was announced in a fictional letter from AC-12 boss Ted Hastings.

It read: “I am writing to inform you that DC Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin) will be joining AC-12 to assist in their important work on a tricky upcoming case. This action will be effective immediately.

“AC-12's highest priority will always be capturing bent coppers. With that in mind, we have requested and been granted an extension of an extra episode for our next series, making it our longest yet.

❗️An Important Staff Note from Superintendent Ted Hastings...❗

#LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/7ucDU86o0S — Line of Duty (@Line_of_duty) February 3, 2021

“This extension ensures we can properly and thoroughly investigate organised criminal activity when we return soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for our sixth outing.

“In the meantime, to see AC-12 sucking diesel, footage from DI Denton's case will be repeated on BBC One weekly from Saturday 6th February at 9pm.”

How old is Shalom Brune-Franklin?

Shalom is 26-years-old and was born on 18 August 1994.

The actress was born in St Albans to a Mauritian mother and Thai-born English father but she moved to Mullaloo in Australia when she was 14.

Shalom Brune-Franklin played Private Richards in Our Girl. Picture: BBC

What else has Shalom Brune-Franklin been in?

TV lovers will recognise Shalom as Private Maisie Richards in the BBC series Our Girl.

She also starred alongside Hugh Laurie in Roadkill last year, as well as Netflix fantasy series, Cursed.

Other credits include Doctor Doctor, The State and Bad Mothers.

Speaking about her latest role, Shalom recently revealed that she didn’t tell anyone about her audition for Line of Duty.

“Everyone waiting to audition was buzzing. When I found out DC Bishop was a new member of AC-12, my excitement went through the roof,” she told Radio Times.

She added: “I didn’t tell anyone I was up for the part, as my friends and family would have started interrogating me.”