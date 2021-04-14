Line of Duty cast: Who is DCS Patricia Carmichael and what else has Anna Maxwell Martin been in?

Patricia Carmichael is played by Anna Maxwell Martin. Picture: BBC/PA Images

Who is DCS Pat Carmichael in Line of Duty and what do we know about Anna Maxwell Martin?

Line of Duty fans prepare for some straight talking, because Superintendent Patricia Carmichael is back.

The AC boss - played by Anna Maxwell Martin - will return following Ted Hasting’s brutal forced retirement.

Ahead of her big comeback, Anna said: “Pat’s back, I can’t remember what she’s doing there, nor would I be allowed to blab, but suffice to say she’s got some new clobber and she’s ready to bust some balls.”

But who is she and what do we know about actress Anna Maxwell Martin?

Who is DCS Patricia Carmichael?

Line of Duty fans will remember DCS Patricia Carmichael as the no-nonsense boss who appeared in the final two episodes of series five.

DCS Patricia Carmichael is back on Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

In charge of Anti-Corruption Unit 4, she interrogated AC-12′s Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrain Dunbar) when he was under suspicion of being organised crime boss ‘H’.

We don’t know much else about the character, but Hastings previously remarked that Carmichael was using his prosecution as another way to launch herself up the career ladder.

Despite Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) clearing Hastings’ name, Carmichael revealed she still didn’t trust him.

At the end of season five, she said she thought Hastings informed OCG member Lee Banks about John Corbitt being undercover.

Carmichael is returning following Chief Constable Philip Osborne’s plan to cut numbers in Central Police’s anti-corruption units, and this also coincides with the reappearance of Lee Banks.

How old is Anna Maxwell Martin?

Anna was born on 10 May 1977, making her 43-years-old.

After studying at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), the actress had her first major on-stage role playing Lyra in the National Theatre's production of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials.

What else has Anna Maxwell Martin been in?

Anna previously played Esther Summerson in the BBC's 2005 adaptation of Bleak House, as well as "N" in Channel 4's 2008 adaptation of Poppy Shakespeare.

Anna Maxwell Martin and her ex Roger are no longer together. Picture: Getty Images

She is probably best known for her role as Julia in the BBC comedy Motherhood.

Other credits include 2013’s Philomena, Becoming Jane and Midsomer Murders.

Is Anna Maxwell Martin married?

Anna was married to director Roger Michell and the pair have two children together, with Roger also sharing two older children with a previous partner.

The former couple have now separated, with Anna telling You magazine in April 2020: “Our marriage has ended and we’ve been separated for quite some time.

“I haven’t really spoken about it because it isn’t fair on all the people involved. There are four children to think about.

“It’s taken an enormous amount of time, but we are all getting through it in a healthy way.”

