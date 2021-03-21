Line of Duty cast: Who is DCI Joanne Davidson actress Kelly Macdonald and what else has she been in?

Kelly Macdonald plays DCI Joanne Davidson in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC/PA Images/Getty Images

How old is Kelly Macdonald and who is she married to? Everything you need to know about the new Line of Duty star...

Kelly Macdonald has joined the Line of Duty cast as mysterious officer DCI Joanne Davidson.

The new character has recently been brought in to oversee Operation Lighthouse, an unsolved investigation into the murder of journalist Gail Vella.

But Joanne comes to AC-12’s attention when she takes a police convoy to follow a possible suspect.

When she spots an armed robbery taking place, she orders the officers to stop, putting the murder enquiry at risk.

This leads Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) to become suspicious that she has an ulterior motive, but is everything as it seems?

Kelly Macdonald had her big break in Trainspotting. Picture: BBC

So, as we watch the drama unfold, let’s find out everything about Kelly Macdonald and her previous roles in Trainspotting and Harry Potter…

Read More: Line of Duty season 5 recap: What happened at the end of the last series of Line of Duty?

How old is Kelly Macdonald?

Kelly Macdonald was born 23 February 1976, making her 45-years-old.

The actress was born in Glasgow but moved to Aberdeen when she was five years old.

She started her career while she was working as a barmaid in Glasgow and saw a leaflet advertising an open casting session for 1996 film Trainspotting.

After bagging the part of Diane, Kelly went on to get other roles including Mary O'Neary in Two Family House and an actress playing Peter Pan in Finding Neverland.

What else has Kelly Macdonald been in?

Kelly is best known for her roles in films such as Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, where she played Helena Ravenclaw, and Nanny McPhee with the role of Evangeline.

Other credits include Gosford Park (2001), Intermission (2003), Boardwalk Empire (2010–2014), Brave (2012), and the Black Mirror episode Hated in the Nation (2016).

She was also nominated for a Golden Globe for the 2005 TV film The Girl in the Cafe, and won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie.

Kelly Macdonald was married to musician Dougie Payne. Picture: PA Images

Speaking about her latest role in Line of Duty, Kelly said she couldn’t miss out on the opportunity to play a character with ‘an incredible story’.

She said: “Davidson is enigmatic, a bit of a mystery and hard to pinpoint.

“People don’t know whether they can trust her or not and that carries on throughout the show…”

Is Kelly Macdonald married?

In August 2003, Kelly married musician Dougie Payne, who is the bassist of soft rock band Travis.

They went on to have two children together, before announcing their separation in 2017.

Now Read: Is Line of Duty based on true events?