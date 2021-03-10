Line of Duty trailer 2021: Explosive new clip teases explosive car chases and a shock ‘H’ clue

The new trailer for Line of Duty season 6 has given the first glimpse of an investigation into new character Joanne Davidson.

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably eagerly waiting for the sixth series of Line of Duty.

And ahead of the first episode on March 21, now BBC bosses have teased a new trailer giving a taste of what viewers can expect.

The season is set to explore an investigation into new character Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) who is the senior investigating officer of a high-profile murder case.

In the minute long trailer, Ted Hastings can be seen announcing that the force is ‘facing its highest-profile investigation’.

Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) are also back, alongside new AC-12 recruit Chloe Bishop, who is played by Shalom Brune-Franklin.

Ted Hastings is back in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

At one point, Steve can be seen saying: “A whole line of enquiry has been deliberately suppressed to protect organised crime,” as Kate adds: “All I know is that someone is behind all this,” after Joanne swears her innocence.

Ted later shouts about ‘a bare-faced liar promoted to our highest office’ before cryptically adding: “When did we stop caring about honesty and integrity?”

And it looks like viewers might finally find out the mystery identity of ‘H’, as Chloe asks Steve: “Do you still think there’s a fourth man out there?” to which he replies: “Man, or woman.”

There is also an extra clue hidden in the clip that many fans may have missed.

Kelly Macdonald plays DCI Joanne Davidson in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

At around the two second mark a magazine cover is seen with murder victim Gail Vella (Andi Osho) on the cover, which also features a QR code.

If you scan that QR code with your phone, you'll find a letter from Philip Osborne, Chief Constable (Owen Teale) addressed to DCC Andrea Wise (Elizabeth Rider).

The letter reads: "I think it is high time we had a much closer look at AC-12.

"I'm beginning to question whether this department is fit for purpose especially under its current – and let's be frank – extremely difficult leadership.

"Ted Hastings doesn't lead investigations, more commit to a crusade. He is oblivious to the politics of the situation which creates problems for me and problems for you because policing is politics.

"And should AC-12 even be led by someone who himself has been accused of corruption?

"The question is what to do next?

"Is it time for a leadership change? What role should Ted Hastings have in this organisation – if any at all?"

The letter also includes a link to a pharmacy stamp for DS Steve Arnott which has a message in morse code.

The series will return on Sunday 21st March after production was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.