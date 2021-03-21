Line of Duty season 6 cast: Who is in the BBC drama and where have you seen them before?

See the full cast of Line of Duty season 6. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Who is in the cast of Line of Duty season 6 with Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure?

Line of Duty is finally back on our screens for an explosive new series.

Of course, Superintendent Ted Hastings, Detective Inspector Kate Fleming and Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott will return as AC-12, investigating the OCG.

But who are the actors starring in the new series of Line of Duty and what else have they been in?

Full Line of Duty cast list:

Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings

Adrian Dunbar plays Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

Hastings had a rough ride in season five after he was framed as mystery bent copper H, but he’s back played by Adrian Dunbar.

Viewers will recognise Adrian for playing Richard Plantagenet in The Hollow Crown, Dr Jim Hogan in Blood, Alan Cox in The Jump and Martin Summers in Ashes to Ashes.

Martin Compston as DS Steve Arnott

Martin Compston plays DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

Anti-corruption officer Steve will be played by Martin Compston again after a very successful few years for the actor.

He recently played the lead in BBC drama The Nest, as well as Mary Queen of Scots and Filth.

He also played Liam in Ken Loach's Sweet Sixteen and Paul Ferris in The Wee Man.

Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming

DI Kate Fleming is back as well, played by seasoned actress Vicky McClure.

She has starred in the This Is England series, as well as Broadchurch, Filth and Wisdom, Hummingbird, Svengali and The Replacement.

Kelly Macdonald as DCI Joanne Davidson

Kelly Macdonald plays DCI Joanne Davidson in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

Kelly Macdonald is joining AC-12 as new officer DCI Joanne Davidson.

The star has previously had roles in Trainspotting , Gosford Park, Nanny McPhee, Boardwalk Empire, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 and the Black Mirror episode Hated in the Nation.

Shalom Brune-Franklin as DC Chloe Bishop

Young Detective Constable Chloe Bishop is played by Shalom Brune-Franklin.

She is best known for playing Private Maisie Richards in Our Girl, as well as having roles in The State, Netflix series Cursed and Channel Nine Australia's TV Series Bad Mothers.

Andi Osho as Gail Vella

Stand-up comedian Andi Osho is also starring in Line of Duty series six.

Her TV roles include Casualty, Doctors, Waking the Dead, EastEnders and Death in Paradise. She has also starred in recent BBC series I May Destroy You and Curfew.

Perry Fitzpatrick

Perry Fitzpatrick is starring in Line of Duty. Picture: PA Images

Actor Perry Fitzpatrick is probably best known for playing Flip in This Is England, but he has also starred as police officer Harper in BBC Three comedy Man Like Mobeen.

He has been friends with Vicky McClure since he was a child and they both trained at the Nottingham based Television Workshop drama group.

Prasanna Puwanarajah

Prasanna Puwanarajah is starring in Line of Duty. Picture: PA Images

Before starring in Line of Duty, Prasanna Puwanarajah has previously worked with writer Jed Mercurio and appeared in his medical drama Critical, which aired on Sky.

He has also had roles in Patrick Melrose, Doctor Foster and Defending the Guilty.

Prasanna is a qualified doctor and worked in medicine before switching to acting.

Rosa Escoda as Amanda Yao

Rosa Escoda plays Amanda Yao in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

Viewers will remember specialist technician Amanda Yao for her work with Superintendent Hastings when he posed in an online chatroom as the leader of the OCG.

Actress Rosa has previously starred in Holby City, Boiling Point and Justice League.

Amy De Bhrún as Steph Corbett

Amy De Bhrún plays Steph Corbett in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

While DS John Corbett might have been killed off by Ryan Pilkington, it turns out his widow Stephanie is back for season six.

She is played by Irish actor Amy De Bhrún after she previously starred in Vikings, Krypton and Coronation Street.

Nigel Boyle as DCI Ian Buckells

Nigel Boyle plays DCI Ian Buckells in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

Ian Buckells first appeared in Line of Duty all the way back in series one, but now he’s back.

Nigel Boyle has previously had roles in Small Axe and Peaky Blinders.

Claire Louise-Cordwell as Leland

Claire Louise-Cordwell is playing one of the two HMP Brentiss private security company employees who poured boiling water over DI Lindsay Denton’s hands all the way back in series two.

Viewers will recognise her from TV shows such as Day of the Triffids and Bodyguard.

Elizabeth Rider as Deputy Chief Constable Andrea Wise

Elizabeth Rider plays Deputy Chief Constable Andrea Wise in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

Elizabeth Rider is back as Deputy Chief Constable Andrea Wise on Line of Duty.

She is known for her portrayal of Lynette Driver in the BBC soap opera Doctors.

The actress has also appeared in Coronation Street, Heartbeat, Emmerdale, Holby City, Hollyoaks and Call the Midwife.

Michael Yare as DCI John Rix

Michael Yare is best known for playing a slave trader in Game of Thrones.