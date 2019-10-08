Line Of Duty season 6: When is the release date, who is in the cast and how did season 5 end?

Line of Duty is back with another series. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

While dramas A Confession and The Capture have been filling up our evenings over the last few weeks, Line Of Duty season six is now in the pipeline.

It was recently revealed that the likes of Ted Hastings, Kate Fleming and Steve Arnott will be returning to our screens with another series of Line Of Duty.

And despite there previously being a two year gap between seasons, director Jed Mercurio has revealed police anti-corruption unit AC-12 could be back sooner than expected.

So when will the BBC drama air, who is in the cast and how did season five end?

When will Line of Duty season 6 air?

Unfortunately, there isn't a set release date for Line Of Duty season six just yet, but Jed Mercurio has now teased he hopes it will hit our screens ‘sometime in 2020’.

Line Of Duty has been commissioned for season six. Picture: BBC

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the series writer and creator said: "I would hope its sometime in 2020, next year. But that’s not something we’re able to confirm.

Read More: Where is Downton Abbey shot? Filming locations including Highclere Castle revealed

“[A release date is] something that we have at the planning stage, so we are working towards a date. We can’t confirm everything until things are in place."

So far, the popular BBC drama hasn't exactly been easy to predict with season 1 originally released in 2012 and season 2 following two years later (2014).

Read More: Friends star who played baby Emma shares unseen snaps of cast to mark show's 25th anniversary

It was then another two year gap until season 3 (2016), while season 4 then aired just one year later in 2017. But back to their old tricks, it was two years before season 5 dropped last year.

John Corbett was murdered in the last series of Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

Who will star in Line of Duty season 5?

We’re hoping fan favourites Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Kate Flemming (Vicky McClure) will all be back.

However, actor Martin previously revealed he hasn’t yet signed a contract, telling This Morning: "I don't know whether I'd be in it.

“You never know. We've filmed five. We've got six commissioned. The audience don't know [if I'll be killed off]. It's a job of a lifetime, I've never laughed so much on any set. It's been a great seven or eight years, you just have to say thanks for memories. Any one can go. Some big shocks coming this year."

Other characters who haven’t yet been killed off include Steve's love interest DS Sam Railston (Aiysha Hart), DCC Andrea Wise (Elizabeth Rider), Hastings' wife Roisin (Andrea Irvine) and PC Tatleen Sohota (Taj Atwal) .

John Corbett (Stephen Graham) was tragically killed off last season so definitely won’t be back, but young gang member Ryan Pilkington (Gregory Piper) is certainly set to return after joining the police at the end of season five.

We’re also expecting a string of big guest stars to join the cast but these are yet to be revealed.

Will series six be the last series of Line of Duty?

At this point in time, we’re still not sure. The BBC hasn’t commissioned a seventh series yet, but judging by the popularity of season five, it might not be the last we see of the show.

Director Jed previously told the audience at the BFI & Radio Times Festival: “Once series five has finished airing we’ll have a conversation with the BBC, with a view to whether there’s a possibility to series seven being commissioned. But we definitely know we’ve got series six.”

How did season five of Line Of Duty end?

The fifth run of Line of Duty centred around undercover officer John Corbett who went to extreme lengths to catch head of the Organised Crime Group (OCG) ‘H’.

Corbett’s dangerous mission was uncovered and he faced a grisly end when his throat was slit by the OCG.

It’s thought Corbett’s cover was blown thanks to a tip-off from imprisoned henchman Lee Banks. Ted Hastings then came under fire when it was suspected he was the source who told Banks to get revenge on Corbett for beating his wife earlier in the series.

After a large amount of bribe money was discovered in Hastings’ hotel room, Carmichael then arrested him for conspiring to murder Corbett. However, this investigation exposed Gill Biggeloe for trying to frame Ted.

In the season finale, Hastings returned to duty after a brief suspension, but the identity of 'H' still remains a mystery.

The final eerie scene then revealed one corrupt member of the force is still at large.