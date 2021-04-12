Line of Duty: Who is Tommy Hunter and is he related to Joanne Davidson?

Tommy Hunter was the leader of the OCG in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

What happened to Tommy Hunter and is he related to Jo Davidson? Here's what we know about the Line of Duty villain...

**Warning Line of Duty season six spoilers below**

Line of Duty viewers were shocked on Sunday evening when it was revealed Joanne Davidson has a very unexpected connection.

Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin) found a file with the identity of a blood relation to DCI Jo (Kelly MacDonald), and presented it to Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar).

But with fans obsessed with finding out the truth about the mysterious relation, talk has now turned to Tommy Hunter’s involvement.

So, who is Tommy Hunter and is he still alive? Here’s what we know…

Tommy Hunter was the original OCG leader in Line of Duty. Picture: BBC

Who is Tommy Hunter in Line of Duty?

Long time Line of Duty fans will remember Tommy Hunter as the first ever leader of the OCG (organised crime group) back in series one.

He groomed Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan when he was a teenager working on a golf caddy before he joined the police force as an undercover OCG member.

The criminal also has links to Ryan Pilkington, who worked for him as a juvenile delinquent.

Tommy ended up agreeing to become a police informant for prosecution immunity and was transferred to police protection.

However, he was involved in an ambush in series two, which killed several police officers and put him in a critical condition. Tommy was later killed in hospital.

Viewers might remember Tommy's name was most recently brought up to John Corbett - who is now dead - by Lisa McQueen.

Is Tommy Hunter and is he related to Joanne Davidson?

After Steve and Chloe’s revelation, it has not yet been confirmed to viewers who Jo is related to.

But there are a few theories that Scottish Tommy could be her real father.

“Jo Davidson's blood relative? Tommy Hunter her father is my guess!,” said one person on Twitter.

Another said: “Steve said ‘he’ so I'm going with Jo is related to Tommy Hunter, it can't be a copper as would be on the database and all the other dead ones were coppers.”

While another chipped in: “I reckon she's Tommy Hunter's daughter - both Scottish? I think he's his daughter!”

