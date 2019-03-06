Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong is 'joining TOWIE'

Lisa Armstrong left her job at Britain's Got Talent after her split from Ant McPartlin. Picture: Getty

Lisa left her previous job at Britain's Got Talent after it was deemed untenable for her to continue to work with Ant McPartlin

Lisa Armstrong has got a new job that is bound to make other make-up artists 'well jel'... she's joining TOWIE.

It's been reported that the 43-yesr-old has been offered a new job on The Only Way Is Essex, after she was forced to leave her previous role at Britain's Got Talent because of her split from Ant McPartlin.

Lisa will be a backstage make-up artist working on the likes of Gemma Collins, Chloe Sims and the rest of the TOWIE cast.

Read more: Lisa Armstrong 'to lift lid on Ant McPartlin marriage in tell-all TV interview'

A source told The Mirror: "As well as her regular stint doing make-up on Strictly, Towie is another opportunity which she has grabbed with both hands.

"Everyone was delighted with how it went and they will be using her again lots."

Ant and Lisa pictured in 2015 when they were still a couple. Picture: Getty

This comes just months after reports that Lisa was dropped from BGT because it had become untenable for her to work alongside her ex Ant, who presents the show alongside Declan Donnelly.

The reports surfaced just weeks before Ant started filming the show, which came after his one year break from work following his drink driving arrest.

Lisa at the time liked a number of telling tweets about the drama, including one which read: "Just saw you have been taken off BGT , I’m sorry to hear this if it’s true Lisa , it seems you are still getting punished for something you had no control over.

"You are amazing and so good to your followers with advice etc so carry on and sod em!"

Read more: Lisa Armstrong furious Ant is 'playing happy families' as she seeks custody of their dog

She also replied to a tweet questioning why she should be punished with: "Exactly hun".

Ant last year announced he'd be taking time out from presenting work after his involvement in a collision in south London while he was driving under the influence.

He was then given what is thought to be the biggest drink-drive fine ever, £86,000, after pleading guilty. He was also banned from the road for 20 months.

Speaking outside court after the incident, Ant said: "I just want to say I'm truly sorry for what happened.

"High standards are expected of me, I expect them of myself. I've let myself down, I let a lot of people down. And for that I am truly sorry.

"I'd like to apologise to everybody involved in the crash and I'm just thankful no-one was seriously hurt."

NOW READ:

Furious Lisa Armstrong blasts 'disgusting' Ant McPartlin after he publicly praises new lover