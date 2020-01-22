Little Britain 'definitely' making major TV comeback as David Walliams and Matt Lucas end feud

The sketch show is definitely coming back. Picture: BBC

By Mared Parry

The popular sketch show was a hit on our screens for years and the characters are still household names.

Little Britain is set for a comeback follow 12 years off our screens, following creators Matt Lucas and David Walliams' reconciliation.

Comedian and Britain's Got Talent judge Walliams, 48, has confirmed plans for the popular sketch show to return to the telly and Lucas, 45, is also on-board according to The Sun.

READ MORE: David Walliams baffled fans with naked picture of 'himself'

Lucas and Walliams have reconciled and the comedy duo will return. Picture: BBC

Little Britain started as a radio show from 2000 until 2002, before being turned into a TV series from 2003 until 2007, aired on both BBC 3 and BBC 1.

The co-stars stopped working together after a reported falling out in 2011 following the strain of years of arguments.

However, things seem to be on the up as the pair reunited last year for a trial comeback radio special about Brexit in October 2019.

Walliams has spoken about the return of the TV show in all its glory, but admitted he doesn't have a set date or time in mind yet as it will take a while to get everything going.

The popular show is definitely coming back but there's no set date. Picture: BBC

We do know it's happening though, so no need to stress. The creator said: "I would say there will definitely be some more Little Britain coming.

"I can’t say when exactly but at the right time and place.

"It was fun coming back for radio because that’s where we started."

Since their reunion, the paid have been inundated with offers from different companies but they are still unsure which direction the show will take.

The characters would likely be changed for the new series. Picture: BBC

This is understandable, as although the show was very well-received when it first aired, 17 years ago, many of its characters and the script is considered extremely controversial and some highly offensive.

The comedy sketch show mocked the mentally and physically disabled, the working class, the LGBTQ+ community, and has also been branded homophobic, fat phobic, sexist and racist by many.

One sketch shows Lucas in drag as a Fat Fighters group leader who mocks a south Asian lady's accent, in others the pair have blacked up, and another shows Walliams in drag as a mentally ill psychiatric patient named Ann.

David is aware off the offence this would cause today, and has stated: "You'd definitely do it differently because it’s a different time.

"There’s all kinds of tolerances that change".