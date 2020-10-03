See Little Mix’s first X Factor auditions

3 October 2020, 18:00

Check out the Little Mix girls' first auditions
Picture: PA Images/ITV

Watch Leigh-Anne, Jesy, Jade and Perrie's first ever X Factor auditions as soloists.

Little Mix have come a long way since their The X Factor days, and ten years later they are the biggest band on the planet.

After first auditioning as soloists back in 2011, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson now spend their days travelling the world and selling millions of albums.

The girls even have their very own TV show, Little Mix: The Search, which sees them set out to find the ultimate new band to support them on their next tour.

So, as Little Mix put their mentoring skills to the test, let’s take a look back at where their very own journey started.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s first X Factor audition

Leigh-Anne took to the X Factor stage in front of judges at the time Gary Barlow, Tulisa Contostavlos, Kelly and Louis Walsh to sing Only Girl In The World by Rihanna.

She had loads of energy and impressed Tulisa, who was keen to put her through to Bootcamp.

Perrie Edwards’s first X Factor audition

Performing her own take on You Oughta Know by Alanis Morrisette, Perrie impressed the judges with her voice.

Kelly praised her, saying her vocals were ‘crazy’.

Perrie has since said she kept her audition a secret from her friends and family because she was scared she would turned away.

Jesy Nelson’s first X Factor audition

Jesy didn’t have much luck at her first audition where she sang Bust Your Windows by Jazmine Sullivan.

Head judge Gary Barlow actually tore the aspiring singer to shreds, saying it didn’t have enough originality.

He told her: “I found it lacked individuality, I found it very generic.”

Jade Thirwall’s first X Factor audition

Jade sang her own version of I Want To Hold Your Hand at her audition.,

Her unusual choice of track left the judges divided, with Kelly actually suggesting at the time she should be part of a group.

Little Mix Judge's Houses audition

After they were put together as a foursome, the girls originally named themselves Rhythmix.

They performed for the first time in front of mentor Tulisa and Jessie J at Judges’ Houses where they sang Big Girls Don’t Cry (Personal) by Fergie.

And the rest is history, as the girls made it all the way through to the live shows and went on to win.

