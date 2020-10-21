Loose Women panellists clash over whether school non-uniform days should be banned

Should non-uniform days be banned? Picture: ITV/Getty

Should non-uniform days be banned? Some head teachers have cancelled mufti days over fears they are unfair to children who cannot afford them.

Loose Women viewers were divided today after the panel discussed the issue of banning non-uniform days.

The discussion came following the decision of some head teachers to cancel mufti days and costume days, due to concerns about them being unfair to children who may not be able to afford clothes to wear.

Jane Moore kicked off the discussion by revealing that research has found that there's been a spike in the number of children missing school on non-uniform days, and revealed that Stacey Solomon and Brenda Edwards have differing views on the subject.

Stacey said that she believes non-uniform days are a good thing. Picture: ITV

Stacey said: "It's a hard one. I do totally emphasise with anyone who dreads non uniform day, especially if they cant afford a costume.

However, she did add that she doesn't think they should be cancelled, saying: But i do think it's nice for the kids, and i don't think the kids worry as much as the adults do. The other day it was 'wear red day' for racism, and i just gave Leighton one of Zach’s tops to wear - he wasn't bothered at all."

The Loose Women debated non-uniform days on today's show. Picture: ITV

She continued: "It’s us who worry as parents more than children".

Brenda disagreed, though, citing her own experiences at school.

She said: "I don't think it’s a parent thing. For me, there were three lots of clothes - home, church and school uniform. I like a school uniform, it shows unity, there’s no reason for someone to pick you out of a crowd.

"It [non-uniform days] runs a risk of making that child feel like they’re left out of something."

Brenda highlighted the issues that non-uniform days can pose for some children. Picture: ITV

Loose Women viewers were divided by the debate, with some supporting the view that they should be cancelled.

One wrote: "When my kids were little they took their favourite book to school on World Book Day. Going dressed up as a Disney Princess doesn't necessarily encourage children to read."

Another tweeted: "When I was at school I hated non uniform days. As there was always the 'pressure to look a certain way etc. It puts more pressure on the children and could create an opportunity for bullying".

However, some agreed with Stacey's view, saying: "Banning non school uniform days is nonsense."

