Lorraine Kelly admits fears over visiting 'high risk' dad amid coronavirus outbreak

16 March 2020, 09:30 | Updated: 16 March 2020, 09:35

Lorraine Kelly admitted she was worried about visiting her 'high risk' dad. Picture: ITV/Instagram
Alice Dear

Lorraine Kelly, like many other people across the UK, have been left questioning whether they should be seeing their elderly relatives amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the UK, some people have been left questioning whether they should be visiting their elderly relatives or people at high risk.

Among these people is TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, who admitted to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain she was worried about visiting her dad.

Talking to the hosting duo on Monday morning, she explained she "didn't know what to do" as her dad is "high risk".

Dr Hilary was on hand to offer some words of advice to Lorraine
Dr Hilary was on hand to offer some words of advice to Lorraine. Picture: ITV

Luckily, Dr Hilary was also on the show at the same time, who was on hand to offer some advice to Lorraine.

He explained that his mother is 98 and he is still visiting her.

Dr Hilary said that you can continue to visit your elderly relatives as long as you don't have symptoms and haven't been in contact with someone with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Lorraine Kelly told viewers her father was "not well" last year
Lorraine Kelly told viewers her father was "not well" last year. Picture: Instagram/Lorraine Kelly

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has shared her own concerns over her mum Linda, who is 72, amid the virus outbreak.

Speaking on the show, Holly asked a health professional: "My mum is older than me, she’s 72, so she’s creeping into that age bracket and my dad.

Dr Hilary urged Lorraine to visit her parents if she has not been in contact with anyone with coronavirus and is not showing any symptoms
Dr Hilary urged Lorraine to visit her parents if she has not been in contact with anyone with coronavirus and is not showing any symptoms. Picture: ITV

"As a daughter, because I want to look after them, should I be making sure they’ve got enough food in? But you don't want to add to this panic of stockpiling."

To keep everyone updated on the current situation the UK is in, the Government will now be holding a press conference each day in order to offer advice to the county.

