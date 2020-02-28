Is Love Is Blind coming to the UK and will there be a season 2?

28 February 2020, 15:46 | Updated: 28 February 2020, 17:17

Love Is Blind might be coming to the UK
Picture: Netflix

The Love Is Blind showrunner has spoken out on the possibility for a UK series of the hit Netflix show.

Love Is Blind has taken the whole world by storm, and it looks like we're *almost* definitely getting a series two.

The US reality dating show has taken the world by storm, and fans have been clamouring to watch a brand-new set of singles fall in love and get engaged without ever even meeting each other.

Love Is Blind is taking the world by storm
Picture: Netflix

And good news - a showrunner has confirmed that the Netflix programme will likely return for season two.

Chris Coleen told Metro.co.uk: "We’re certainly talking about [season 2], yeah.

"I think it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing people put to the test of whether love is blind well into the future.

"That’s what I would certainly hope for."

And speaking about the potential for a UK series, he said: "Absolutely! 100 percent yet. Let’s make it happen, I’d love it."

Fans of the show have been clamouring for a UK series on Twitter, with one writing: "Petition for there to be a UK version of love is blind????"

Another added: "Petition for there to be a UK version of love is blind????"

Viewers have been clamouring for a UK version of the series
Picture: Netflix

And a third wrote: "UK version of Love Is Blind when though".

All episodes of Love Is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.

