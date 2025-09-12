Love Is Blind UK: Are Kieran and Megan still together?

12 September 2025, 14:11

Love Is Blind couple Megan taking a selfie and Kieran wearing sunglasses
Love Is Blind couple Megan and Kieran were season 2's strongest couple. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Kieran and Megan met through the crazy process that is Netflix's Love Is Blind but are they still together now? Or did they break up? Here's their relationship latest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Is Blind UK brought us the happy couple that is Kieran and Megan who overcome all their obstacles to become season two's strongest couple.

Now, almost one year after filming their wedding day, many fans of the Netflix show are wondering if they've managed to continue building on their relationship and beat the odds by staying together.

From meeting behind closed doors in the pods, to getting engaged and welcoming one another's families, it was an intense experiment for Megan and Kieran, but one that appeared to pay off as we watch their connection grow on the TV show.

So are Love Is Blind's Megan and Kieran still together now? Or have they split? Here's the latest on their romance.

Love is Blind couple Megan and Kieran at a festival together
Love is Blind couple Megan and Kieran are approaching there one year wedding anniversary. Picture: Kieran/Instagram

What was Megan and Kieran's Love Is Blind journey?

From the moment they began talking in those pods, there was an instant connection that they, nor the viewers, could deny.

Despite his small connection with another woman, Sophie, it was clear him and Megan had plenty in common when it came to their interests and values and it wasn't long before Kieran was down on one knee.

Their first meet was stuff fairytales are made of as was their first holiday, moving in together and meeting one another's friends and families. In fact, their only real issue was Megan's delay in saying 'I love you' which quickly worked out.

Are Love Is Blind UK's Kieran and Megan still together now?

Despite only just airing on Netflix in August 2025, Kieran and Megan's wedding actually happened in October 2024 so there's been plenty of time for the honeymoon period to wear off. However, we're pleased to report the couple are indeed still married and happy!

All over one another's Instagram accounts smiling and dating, the pair revealed on the reunion show they've been speaking about starting a family together which will start with a dog.

And in even cuter news, they are also planning a vow renewal in April 2026 so they can invite more friends and family.

Revealing just how smitten he is, Kieran wrote in a recent Instagram post: "We’ve had a lot of fun over the past year since we got engaged (one year wedding anniversary approaching as well)!

"Very grateful of the time out of the public eye to further solidify our relationship and now we’re excited to share all of the content!"

