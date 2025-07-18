Love Is Blind UK teases first look trailer as Netflix reveals return date

Love Is Blind season two is just weeks away. Picture: Netflix

By Claire Blackmore

The explosive dating experiment is back – here's everything you need to know about Love Is Blind UK season two, from its release date to the drama about to unfold.

Love Is Blind UK is retuning to screens this summer with a new batch of singletons hoping to find their happily-ever-after in the pods.

It's been almost a year since the first drama-packed series ended and now married presenting duo Matt and Emma Willis are back on hand to guide the next lot of hopefuls through the intense process.

Sharing deep conversations without any idea what their potential partner might look like, it's addictive viewing for fans who love the concept of falling in love behind a wall.

So as the juicy trailer for the second season drops, when will Love Is Blind series two air in the UK? Where can you watch it? And what's in store for the bride and grooms-to-be?

Matt and Emma Willis are back to host Love Is Blind UK series two. Picture: Netflix

When does Love Is Blind UK series two start?

Netflix has confirmed that season two of Love Is Blind UK is right around the corner.

There's only weeks to wait until the first bundle of addictive episodes land on the steaming platform.

The whole season won't drop at the same time but the first four will be available to watch on Netflix on Wednesday 13th August.

In the following weeks, two more batches will be released but no dates have been released as of yet.

Four episodes will drop on Wednesday 13th August. Picture: Netflix

Is there a Love Is Blind UK season two trailer?

Netflix has released a sneaky look at the drama that will unfold during series two of Love Is Blind UK.

Judging by the dramatic teaser clip, there's fireworks, proposals, heartbreak and plenty of tears as the cast pop the question, get engaged and break up during a matter of weeks.

The series will stream on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Posting the trailer on YouTube, show producers wrote: "Unleash the magic...unleash the mess. The Love is Blind: UK pods reopen on August 13, only on Netflix.

"Can you really fall for someone, without ever setting eyes on them?

"Emma and Matt Willis host a social experiment where British singles look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person. But who will say 'I do'?"

Watch the official trailer below:

Watch the teaser for Love Is Blind UK season 2

What can fans expect from Love Is Blind UK series two?

Daisy Lilley, the Director of Unscripted UK Programming at Netflix, said: "The response to [season] 1 has been fantastic, and we are thrilled to go again on [season] 2.

"We're delighted that Matt and Emma Willis will be back as hosts as more hopeful couples navigate the highs and lows of this unique love experiment."

Fans can expect engagements and heartbreak this season. Picture: Netflix

After the announcement, host Emma Willis confirmed that she and her pop star husband were back to front the series.

She teased: "We have got some news for you," before Matt said: "We've not been able to stop feeling the feels, so we are bringing you another dose of love!"

Emma continued: "That's right, Love Is Blind UK will be back on your screens, returning for season 2 next year!"

"We've seen your tweets, your comments, and all the chats from season 1, and we can't wait to bring you a fresh batch of British singles looking for love in the pods," added Matt.