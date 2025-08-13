Love Is Blind UK cast Instagram accounts revealed
13 August 2025, 08:00
Here are all of the Instagram accounts for the Love Is Blind UK season 2 cast.
Listen to this article
Love Is Blind UK is making its triumphant return to Netflix for season two, hosted by real life married couple Emma Willis and Matt Willis.
This year there are 15 new boys and 15 new girls who are on the lookout for love and on the hunt to find their forever partner. This year we will be saying hello to Billy, Charlie, Chris, Demola, Jack, James, Javen, Jed, Jordan, Kal, Kieran, Patrick, Ross B, Ross M and Tom, as well as, Amy, Ashleigh, Bardha, Christine, Danielle, Holly, Katisham, Laurie, Loll, Megan, Sarover, Sophie, Tara and Yolanda.
Last year saw some of the couples say 'I do' during their wedding ceremony and a number of them remain together a year on from the show airing. Yet as we meet the new batch, fans are keen to follow many of them on Instagram.
Here are all of the Love Is Blind UK season 2 cast Instagram accounts.
Love Is Blind UK cast Instagram
The Girls
- Aanu – @aanumusic
- Amy – @amyjanevs
- Ashleigh – @ashleighberryy
- Bardha – @praddz
- Christine – @christineh12489
- Danielle – @imdaniellekelly
- Holly – @hollyjkingdon
- Katisha – @katkinson1
- Laurie – @llauriemariee
- Loll – @lollsturgess
- Megan – @meganjupp
- Sarover – @saroveraujla
- Sophie – @slw.3
- Tara – @tarakmason
- Yolanda – @simply_yolandita
Read more: Love Is Blind UK season one cast Instagram accounts revealed
Read more: Love Is Blind UK Nicole's previous TV appearance revealed as fans unearth her showbiz past
The Boys
- Billy – @billy_jervis_jnr
- Charlie – @charlie_antony1
- Chris – @cobyrne5
- Demola – @demolaayilara14
- Jack – @jackrogers7
- James – @jamesclarky_
- Javen – @javenspalmer
- Jed – @jedchouman
- Jordan – @pugs.94
- Kal – @kaleemxpasha
- Kieran – @kieranhdarby
- Patrick – @projectorpatrick
- Ross B – @rossbfrd
- Ross M – @rossmillington1
- Tom – @tom.jackson88
Read more: Where to buy the Love Is Blind gold wine glasses
Read more: Where is the Love Is Blind UK season one getaway? Inside Angsana Corfu Resort and Spa
Read more: Love is Blind US season 4: Who is still together?