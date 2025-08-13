Love Is Blind UK cast Instagram accounts revealed

The Instagram accounts for the Love Is Blind UK cast has been revealed. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

Here are all of the Instagram accounts for the Love Is Blind UK season 2 cast.

Love Is Blind UK is making its triumphant return to Netflix for season two, hosted by real life married couple Emma Willis and Matt Willis.

This year there are 15 new boys and 15 new girls who are on the lookout for love and on the hunt to find their forever partner. This year we will be saying hello to Billy, Charlie, Chris, Demola, Jack, James, Javen, Jed, Jordan, Kal, Kieran, Patrick, Ross B, Ross M and Tom, as well as, Amy, Ashleigh, Bardha, Christine, Danielle, Holly, Katisham, Laurie, Loll, Megan, Sarover, Sophie, Tara and Yolanda.

Last year saw some of the couples say 'I do' during their wedding ceremony and a number of them remain together a year on from the show airing. Yet as we meet the new batch, fans are keen to follow many of them on Instagram.

Here are all of the Love Is Blind UK season 2 cast Instagram accounts.

The cast of Love is Blind UK season 2 has been revealed. Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagram

The Girls

Emma Willis and Matt Willis present Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

The Boys

Billy – @billy_jervis_jnr

Charlie – @charlie_antony1

Chris – @cobyrne5

Demola – @demolaayilara14

Jack – @jackrogers7

James – @jamesclarky_

Javen – @javenspalmer

Jed – @jedchouman

Jordan – @pugs.94

Kal – @kaleemxpasha

Kieran – @kieranhdarby

Patrick – @projectorpatrick

Ross B – @rossbfrd

Ross M – @rossmillington1

Tom – @tom.jackson88

