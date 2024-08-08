Which Love Is Blind UK couples are still together and who has split up?

8 August 2024, 17:42

The Love Is Blind UK couples have been selected
The Love Is Blind UK couples have been selected. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

Are any of the Love Is Blind UK couples still together? Here is everything we know about their relationships.

Love Is Blind UK has burst onto our Netflix screens with a brand new set of contestants looking for love in the pods!

Hosted by married couple Emma Willis and Matt Willis, we saw six couples get engaged on the show. Nicole and Sam, Bobby and Jasmine, Catherine and Freddie, Demi and Ollie, Steven and Sabrina and Maria and Tom are the lucky few who found a connection on the show.

However their relationships haven't been smooth sailing so far, with one pair appearing to have already called it quits before the next episodes drop.

But which Love Is Blind UK couples are still together? Here is everything we know.

Emma and Matt Willis present Love is Blind UK
Emma and Matt Willis present Love is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Which Love Is Blind UK couples are still together?

Bobby and Jasmine- Unknown

Bobby and Jasmine are looking for their perfect partner
Bobby and Jasmine are looking for their perfect partner. Picture: Netflix

One couple whose relationship got off to fabulous start was Bobby, 33, and Jasmine, 29. The sweet pair bonded over their love for their mothers, while Bobby opened up about his tragic family loss.

Their connection continued to grow and the two quickly got engaged, with sparks flying upon their first meeting. As they head on their trip to Greece, fans will have to wait to find out how their love story turns out.

We did see a flash forward clip which showed Jasmine in tears at the aisle, so will they say 'yes' or 'no' to getting hitched?

As the show is still airing we'll have to wait and see, however the pair do not currently follow each other on Instagram, leading many fans to wonder where their relationship stands today.

Steven and Sabrina- Unknown

Steven and Sabrina are one of the couples on Love Is Blind
Steven and Sabrina are one of the couples on Love Is Blind. Picture: Netflix

As the first pair to get engaged on Love Is Blind UK, Steven, 37, and Sabrina, 35, looked like love's young dream.

However they did reach a sticking point in their partnership regarding children, as Sabrina wasn't as keen to start a family as Steven was. However the pair later clarified their feelings and agreed that they may have children in the future, depending on how strong their connection is.

In a flash forward clip we did see both Steven and Sabrina in their wedding outfits, confirming they do not leave the experiment before the weddings. What isn't known is whether they say 'I do' at the end of the series.

As with other couples, the pair do not follow each other on social media, so it is not clear whether they are still together or not.

Demi and Ollie- Unknown

Ollie and Demi found a connection on Love Is Blind UK
Ollie and Demi found a connection on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

After confusing fans with his strikingly similar looks to Craig David, viewers soon warmed to Ollie, 32, and his partner Demi, 30.

The two had a close connection in the pods, however their relationship was marred by an awkward love triangle which involved Catherine.

Nevertheless, Ollie and Demi decided to get engaged and headed off to Greece with their fellow couples. While the pair were delighted to see each other face to face, a preview clip for a future episode saw Ollie and Catherine meeting for the first time, with Ollie telling her: "You're a very pretty girl."

It is currently unknown whether Ollie and Demi are still together, however unlike Bobby and Jasmine and Steven and Sabrina, these two do follow each other on Instagram, meaning that relations between them may be positive...

Maria and Tom- Unknown

Maria and Tom got engaged on Love Is Blind UK
Maria and Tom got engaged on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Tom, 38, and Maria, 30, had a tricky start to their relationship as the groom also found a connection with 32-year-old Tasha.

However after getting to know both ladies, Tom realised he had more of a romantic spark with Maria and chose to get engaged to the 30-year-old.

Their first meeting couldn't have gone any better with Tom admitting: "Every single minute of it just felt amazing. I just can't wait to be with her", while Maria commented: "All of it felt lovely, kissing him, cuddling him, it felt so comfortable - it didn't feel weird or awkward."

As per the rules of the show, the couple are not allowed to reveal whether they're in a relationship or not, however Maria and Tom do follow each other on Instagram, showing that they may still be on good terms since leaving the show.

Freddie and Catherine- Unknown

Catherine and Freddie are looking for love on Love Is Blind UK
Catherine and Freddie are looking for love on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Catherine, 29, and Freddie, 32, were the third couple to get engaged on Love Is Blind UK, with tears flowing upon seeing each other for the first time.

Freddie told cameras: "I was just blown away. It was an incredible feeling I've never felt before. I'm punching", while Catherine commented: "You’re stunning, your eyes are like insane. I'm just taking it all in. I just can't wait to do life with you. I just want to meet your family, your brother, your mum."

However with Catherine meeting her other love interest Ollie in Greece, will this throw a spanner in the works? The pair don't currently follow each other on Instagram, so it isn't known whether they are still in a relationship or not.

Nicole and Sam- Unknown

Nicole and Sam are one of the couples on Love Is Blind UK
Nicole and Sam are one of the couples on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Nicole, 29, and Sam, 31, had the most controversial start to their time on Love Is Blind UK, after Nicole dramatically dumped her groom before going on their trip with their fellow couples.

Whilst in the pod, the 29-year-old found a spark with Benaiah, however when seeing Sam for the first time, Nicole decided to end things with her fiancé.

Speaking about her decision, Nicole stated: "Sam and I are meant to be on the retreat but something didn't quite feel right." She added: "When I took the ring, I placed it on the wrong finger, on the right finger. He didn't notice. Now I look back in hindsight that was a sign that it just wasn't right."

A teaser clip for the upcoming episodes show Nicole meeting up with Benaiah, 33, with the hopes of clearing the air with her former love interest.

What isn't clear is whether Nicole is in a relationship with Sam, Benaiah, or no one at all! Nicole doesn't appear to follow either men so this maybe shows that they are not together? Only time will tell!

