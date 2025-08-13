Love Is Blind UK episode release dates confirmed as season two begins

The Love Is Blind UK release schedule has been revealed. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

When is the next episode of Love Is Blind UK? Here is the full episode schedule here.

Love Is Blind UK has arrived on Netflix for a second season will see brand new contestants on the search for love with the help of hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis.

With the first four episodes dropping on Wednesday August 13, fans are keen to know when the next batch will air as we see whether the season two cast will be more or less lucky in love than the series one couples.

So far we've seen the girls and boys get to know each other in the pods, however we've still got to see their relationships progress whilst on the show and whether they end up saying 'I do' at their wedding at the end of the experiment.

So when are the next episodes of Love Is Blind UK out?

The cast of Love is Blind UK season 2 has been revealed. Picture: Netflix

When are the next Love Is Blind UK episodes?

The next four episodes of Love Is Blind UK will be released on Wednesday August 20th, with a further two episodes coming out on Wednesday August 27th.

In the coming episodes fans will get to see who makes it out of the pods together and gets engaged as they navigate their lives on the outside world together.

The final two episodes will be dedicated to the weddings which will see who decides to stay together and who chooses to split.

Emma Willis and Matt Willis present Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

What time do the Love Is Blind UK episodes come out?

The Love Is Blind UK season two episodes will drop at 8am GMT on Netflix.

Speaking to the Metro about what she's learned from season two Emma revealed: "The one thing I’ve taken [from hosting the show] – and it’s not so much a reflection on our relationship, but a reflection on the world of dating generally – is, I’m really glad I’m not single.

"I wouldn’t want to be on dating apps. I know a lot of people on them, and they just moan about them all the time. I think I’d get so frustrated with doing everything on a device."