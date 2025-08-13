All the Love Is Blind UK couples who are still together from season one

By Hope Wilson

Are any of the Love Is Blind UK season one couples still together? Here is everything we know about their relationships post show.

Love Is Blind UK first burst onto our Netflix screens in 2024 as we watched the contestants spend weeks finding their perfect partner, with some of them saying 'I do' on their wedding day at the end of the experiment.

Hosted by married couple Emma Willis and Matt Willis, season one saw six couples get engaged on the show. Nicole and Sam, Bobby and Jasmine, Catherine and Freddie, Demi and Ollie, Steven and Sabrina, and Maria and Tom.

However their relationships weren't smooth sailing, with one pair calling it quits before the the getaway trip and Nicole dramatically reuniting with Benaiah. Plus with apparent tensions between the cast, this season was as dramatic on screen as it was on social media!

But which Love Is Blind UK couples are still together now? Here is everything we know.

Emma and Matt Willis present Love is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Which Love Is Blind UK couples are still together?

Bobby and Jasmine - Still together

Bobby and Jasmine are looking for their perfect partner. Picture: Netflix

One couple whose relationship got off to fabulous start was Bobby and Jasmine. The sweet pair bonded over their love for their mothers, while Bobby opened up about his tragic family loss.

Their connection continued to grow and the two quickly got engaged, with sparks flying upon their first meeting. As they headed on their trip to Greece their relationship began to blossom.

However after Jasmine admitted she was "a really jealous person", things between the couple headed in a rocky direction. But the pair ultimately decided to work through their issues and said 'I do' on their wedding day.

A year on from the show airing, Bobby and Jasmine are currently expecting their first child together!

Steven and Sabrina - Split

Steven and Sabrina are one of the couples on Love Is Blind. Picture: Netflix

As the first pair to get engaged on Love Is Blind UK, Steven, 37, and Sabrina, 35, looked like love's young dream.

However they did reach a sticking point in their partnership regarding children, as Sabrina wasn't as keen to start a family as Steven was. However the pair later clarified their feelings and agreed that they may have children in the future, depending on how strong their connection is.

Throughout the experiment the pair maintained their connection and ended up saying 'I do' on their wedding day, however they split soon after cameras stopped rolling.

Demi and Ollie - Split

Ollie and Demi found a connection on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

After confusing fans with his strikingly similar looks to Craig David, viewers soon warmed to Ollie, 32, and his partner Demi, 30.

The two had a close connection in the pods, however their relationship was marred by an awkward love triangle which involved Catherine.

Nevertheless, Ollie and Demi decided to get engaged and headed off to Greece with their fellow couples. But things between the pair weren't smooth sailing and the couple ended up not getting married on their wedding day, however they left the show wanting to work on their relationship.

After saying 'no' at the alter, the couple called it quits on their relationship and Ollie is now expecting a baby with Love Is Blind US contestant AD.

Maria and Tom - Split

Maria and Tom got engaged on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Tom, 38, and Maria, 30, had a tricky start to their relationship as the groom also found a connection with 32-year-old Tasha.

However after getting to know both ladies, Tom realised he had more of a romantic spark with Maria and chose to get engaged to the 30-year-old.

Their first meeting couldn't have gone any better with Tom admitting: "Every single minute of it just felt amazing. I just can't wait to be with her", while Maria commented: "All of it felt lovely, kissing him, cuddling him, it felt so comfortable - it didn't feel weird or awkward."

However when it came to their wedding day Maria and Tom split, and despite trying to rekindle things post-show, they decided to break up for good before the reunion episode.

Freddie and Catherine - Split

Catherine and Freddie are looking for love on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

Catherine, 29, and Freddie, 32, were the third couple to get engaged on Love Is Blind UK, with tears flowing upon seeing each other for the first time.

Freddie told cameras: "I was just blown away. It was an incredible feeling I've never felt before. I'm punching", while Catherine commented: "You’re stunning, your eyes are like insane. I'm just taking it all in. I just can't wait to do life with you. I just want to meet your family, your brother, your mum."

However with Catherine meeting her other love interest Ollie in Greece, this caused tension between Demi and her partner. After their flirty conversation, Catherine and Ollie decided to concentrate on their respective relationships.

But on their wedding day, Freddie blindsided Catherine when he decided he didn't want to marry her and the pair split.

Nicole and Benaiah - Still together

Nicole and Benaiah are back together on Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Netflix

After splitting from Sam, Nicole was keen to get give her relationship with Benaiah another go.

The one time lovers met up for the first time and expressed their feelings to each other, which resulted in Benaiah getting down on one knee and proposing to Nicole.

The happy pair then surprised their fellow cast members on holiday and confirmed their partnership before going on to meet their respective families. They continued to work on their connection and eventually said 'I do' on their wedding day.

Since then the pair are still in a relationship and seem just as loved up now as they were on the show!