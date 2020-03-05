When is the Love Is Blind reunion on Netflix and how can I watch it in the UK?

5 March 2020, 14:13

The explosive one-off episode has landed on Netflix.
The explosive one-off episode has landed on Netflix. Picture: Love Is Blind / Netflix

The hit US dating show is back for an explosive one-off special – but where can you catch the episode everyone's talking about?

Netflix's hit new dating show Love Is Blind exploded onto our screens earlier this year, quickly gaining an army of obsessed viewers who couldn't get enough.

Chances are if you weren't watching it, you were talking about it, speculating on each of the couples and whether or not their chemistry was real.

Well, now you can find out exactly what happened in the wake of the awkward dates, break-ups and wedding days because a one-off reunion special has dropped.

Here's where you can watch the drama unfold in the UK.

When is the Love Is Blind reunion on Netflix?

The hotly anticipated Love Is Blind reunion show dropped on Netflix at 8am on 5th March 2020.

If you haven't managed to squeeze the explosive episode in before work or frantically catch-up during your lunch break, make some time this weekend – it's so worth it.

The 51-minute special, hosted by husband and wife team Nick and Vanessa Lachey, reveals everything that happened in the days, weeks and months after the couples split or said "I do".

How can I watch it in the UK?

If you have a Netflix subscription you can watch Love Is Blind "The Reunion" right now.

The tension-packed get-together appeared on the streaming service on Thursday morning, ready to give fans their final fix of drama.

A spokesperson explained that new shows usually drop on Netflix at 12am PST – the equivalent of 8am GMT – so what are you waiting for!

View this post on Instagram

We’ll give you something to smile about... tomorrow.

A post shared by Love is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix) on

What happens in Love Is Blind "The Reunion"?

As expected, it's super-dramatic from start to finish with tears, arguments and declarations of love throughout.

Want a taster? Amber Pike confronts Jessica Batten over her ‘throwing herself’ at Barnett, with sassy Amber raging: "You’re so fake, coming to my face like we were cool, you’re so fake.

"You were engaged to another man that you were leading on. He was engaged, he made his choice. Anywho, no I’m not super happy seeing that."

Will there be a Love Is Blind season 2?

It looks very likely that Love Is Blind will return for a second season due to its popularity.

Chris Coelen, who works as a show runner, told Metro.co.uk: "We’re certainly talking about [season 2], yeah.

"I think it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing people put to the test of whether love is blind well into the future.

"That’s what I would certainly hope for."

And when asked about a UK version, he said: "Absolutely! 100 percent yes. Let’s make it happen, I’d love it."

