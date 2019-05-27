Love Island confirms beautician Amber Rose Gill as 'first OFFICIAL contestant'

Newcastle-born Amber Rose Gill will be on the hunt for love in this year's villa. Picture: Instagram/Amber Rose Gill

The 21-year-old "party girl" from Newcastle has been flown out to Majorca for this year’s long, hot summer of love

Love Island 2019 has reportedly confirmed its first official contestant for this year’s show as “party girl” Amber Rose Gill.

The 21-year-old beautician from Newcastle has allegedly already been flown out to Majorca ahead of the show, which kicks off on Monday June 3rd.

She was hand-picked for the ITV2 series thanks to her “fun-loving” personality and under-the-radar presence on social media, according to The Sun.

A TV insider told the publication: “Amber is a down to earth and fun-loving girl. She loves to party and is always out in Newcastle.

“She’s beautiful and looks incredible in a bikini and unlike other previous stars of the show doesn’t have masses of Instagram followers.”

The part-time model, who is 5ft 4in and a dress size 8, only has 5,000 followers on social media and currently addresses them with the tag line, “If you don’t have a sense of humour, go away”.

She even has an Instagram Story highlight called ‘Being DAFT’, which sees her dancing and messing around with her friends, so could Amber be the glamorous girl-next-door viewers are looking to back to the finish line?

There’s only a week to wait to find out.

The news follows reports that “dozens” of gutted hopefuls were axed from the Love Island line-up after failing a surprise drug test.

“They weren’t warned, so it came as a surprise,’ a source told The Star on Sunday.

“That’s the only way to do it, if people are told way in advance, they can take steps to avoid getting caught.”

There has been a huge amount of speculation around who is set to star in the fifth series of the raunchy show, with ex-Islander Gabby Allen appearing to confirm her brother's place to Heart.co.uk.

So far this list looks like this: Jada Sezer, Molly-Mae Hague, Corey Galloway, Curtis Pritchard, Tommy Fury, Soph Piper, Delilah Hamlin, Lotan Carter, Taylor Ward, Braelin Kail Peery, Ercan Ramadan, Jane Park, Sairah Pinnock, Ethan Allen and Amelia Goodman.

But who’s to know until Caroline Flack confirms the line-up for this year's sizzling summer during the first episode.

Find out more about the rumoured contestants and watch the trailer here.

The new series of Love Island begins on Monday June 3rd on ITV2.