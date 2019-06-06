Who is favourite to win Love Island 2019? The latest odds revealed

6 June 2019, 17:09

Joe is currently the favourite boy to win the show
Picture: ITV

Love Island winner odds: find out who the favourite to win the show is

Love Island returned to our screens this week, and we already feel heavily invested in the lives of a group of random people we've never even met.

We've had shock new islanders storming into the villa, dramatic recouplings, and even the brewing of a 'love square'.

Who will win Love Island 2019? The latest odds revealed
Picture: ITV

And we've got eight whole weeks of drama to look forward to.

At the end of the eight weeks, two of the islanders will be crowned winners and receive a whopping £50,000 cash prize.

But who is favourite to win Love Island? Let's find out:

Which girl will win Love Island?

Lucie Donlan, the 21-year-old surfer from Cornwall who is currently torn between Joe Garratt and Tommy Fury, is the early favourite to win the show.

New girl Molly-Mae already has good odds to win the show
Picture: ITV

Bookmaker Coral have given her odds of 7/4.

Air hostess Amy Hart, 26, follows close behind with odds of 5/2, and Amber Rose Gill has a 9/2 chance of winning.

New islader Molly-Mae Hague is at 6/1, while Yewande Biala is at 7/1.

Which boy will win Love Island?

Coral predicts that 22-year-old Joe Garratt is the most likely to win, with odds of 7/4, and 20-year-old Tommy Fury's odds are set at 11/4.

Curtis Pritchard has odds of 10/3, and Michael Griffiths at 10/1. Sherif Lanre's odds stand at 12/1.

Callum MacLeod and Anton Danyluk's odds are 16/1 and 20/1 respectively.

