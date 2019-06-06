Who is favourite to win Love Island 2019? The latest odds revealed

Joe is currently the favourite boy to win the show. Picture: ITV

Love Island returned to our screens this week, and we already feel heavily invested in the lives of a group of random people we've never even met.

We've had shock new islanders storming into the villa, dramatic recouplings, and even the brewing of a 'love square'.

And we've got eight whole weeks of drama to look forward to.

At the end of the eight weeks, two of the islanders will be crowned winners and receive a whopping £50,000 cash prize.

But who is favourite to win Love Island? Let's find out:

Which girl will win Love Island?

Lucie Donlan, the 21-year-old surfer from Cornwall who is currently torn between Joe Garratt and Tommy Fury, is the early favourite to win the show.

New girl Molly-Mae already has good odds to win the show. Picture: ITV

Bookmaker Coral have given her odds of 7/4.

Air hostess Amy Hart, 26, follows close behind with odds of 5/2, and Amber Rose Gill has a 9/2 chance of winning.

New islader Molly-Mae Hague is at 6/1, while Yewande Biala is at 7/1.

Which boy will win Love Island?

Coral predicts that 22-year-old Joe Garratt is the most likely to win, with odds of 7/4, and 20-year-old Tommy Fury's odds are set at 11/4.

Curtis Pritchard has odds of 10/3, and Michael Griffiths at 10/1. Sherif Lanre's odds stand at 12/1.

Callum MacLeod and Anton Danyluk's odds are 16/1 and 20/1 respectively.