Love Island 2019 contestants' tattoos: From Maura's bum ink to Michael's body tats

21 June 2019, 12:46

Maura Higgins has several body tattoos
Maura Higgins has several body tattoos. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who on Love Island 2019 has tattoos? Here's everything you need to know about the contestant's inkings..

The Love Island 2019 drama is very much delivering - and we've been quite literally glued to our screens each night to find out the latest on the many love triangles materialising in the villa.

Alongside the fact that contestants seem to be wearing blankets a lot more than usual, eagle-eyed viewers have noted a number of unusual tattoos popping up on the islanders. Here's everything you need to know about who has inkings and what they mean.

Maura Higgins' bum tattoo

Many viewers took to Twitter to comment on Maura's unusual tattoos - including red lips on her backside. According to Instagram, Maura got the tatt done back in 2014.

Posting a photo of the inking, she wrote: "So here's Wat happened last night 💋"

View this post on Instagram

So here's Wat happened last night 💋

A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins) on

What other tattoos does Maura have?

Maura also has scripture written on her left thigh, which goes up to her hip.

The Irish model and grid girl also has an inking on the back of her neck.

Michael Griffiths tattoos

Michael is coupled up with Amber Gill, and many viewers have been taken with his numerous tattoos on his torso.

He has a number of inkings, including writing and a large skull in the middle of his chest.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Gemma Winter is set for a terrifying labour

What will happen to Gemma Winter's babies? Coronation Street fans fear baby death story line
Hollyoaks could be facing a tough future

Hollyoaks 'could face AXE' after losing almost half its viewers
Stranger Things series 3

Netflix release new Stranger Things season 3 trailer - and it looks EPIC
Jeremy Kyle will reportedly make a return to ITV with two new shows

Jeremy Kyle will ‘return to ITV’ with two new shows following guest’s death
Eamonn Holmes was joined by Rylan Clark-Neal on This Morning today

Eamonn Holmes breaks down as he reveals the tragic reason why Ruth Langsford isn't on This Morning today

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon has been praised by fans for her latest honest post about parenthood

Stacey Solomon explains why she hasn't left the house in a month in honest post

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's new M&S edit will drop soon

Holly Willoughby collaborates with Marks & Spencer for her fifth ‘Holly Loves’ fashion edit, here’s what we know so far

Celebrities

The form has angered people across the UK

School asked pupils to vote for the "best looking" students and parents are furious

Lifestyle

Miranda Kerr got married to Orlando Bloom in 2010

When was Miranda Kerr married to Orlando Bloom, and how many kids does Katy Perry's fiancé have with the model?

Celebrities

Jake Gyllenhaal is starring in Spiderman: Far From Home

How old is Jake Gyllenhaal, who's the Spiderman actor's wife and what are his biggest movies?

Celebrities