Love Island 2019 contestants' tattoos: From Maura's bum ink to Michael's body tats

Maura Higgins has several body tattoos. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who on Love Island 2019 has tattoos? Here's everything you need to know about the contestant's inkings..

The Love Island 2019 drama is very much delivering - and we've been quite literally glued to our screens each night to find out the latest on the many love triangles materialising in the villa.

Alongside the fact that contestants seem to be wearing blankets a lot more than usual, eagle-eyed viewers have noted a number of unusual tattoos popping up on the islanders. Here's everything you need to know about who has inkings and what they mean.

Maura Higgins' bum tattoo

Many viewers took to Twitter to comment on Maura's unusual tattoos - including red lips on her backside. According to Instagram, Maura got the tatt done back in 2014.

Posting a photo of the inking, she wrote: "So here's Wat happened last night 💋"

What other tattoos does Maura have?

Maura also has scripture written on her left thigh, which goes up to her hip.

The Irish model and grid girl also has an inking on the back of her neck.

Michael Griffiths tattoos

Michael is coupled up with Amber Gill, and many viewers have been taken with his numerous tattoos on his torso.

He has a number of inkings, including writing and a large skull in the middle of his chest.

