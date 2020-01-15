Who is coupled up on Love Island? A breakdown of all the 2020 couples

15 January 2020, 12:25 | Updated: 15 January 2020, 12:26

All the Love Island 2020 couples
All the Love Island 2020 couples. Picture: ITV

The first ever winter series of Love Island is in full swing - here are all the latest contestant pairings.

The first Love Island contestants are getting to know each other, and we're already obsessing over the latest batch of singletons.

After a dramatic first coupling in which nobody stepped forward for Ollie Williams and Nas Majeed, the final couples were as follows: Connor Durman and Sophie Piper, Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones, Nas Majeed and Siannise Fudge, Paige Turley and Ollie Williams, and Mike Boateng and Leanne Amaning.

However, at the end of the first episode, two bombshell twins - Jess and Eve Gale - stormed into the villa and were tasked with stealing two of the guys.

And last night, after an extremely tense recoupling, Eve chose Callum and Jess chose Mike.

Here are all the current Love Island 2020 couples

Callum Jones and Eve Gale

Eve stole Callum off Shaughna
Eve stole Callum off Shaughna. Picture: ITV

Mike Boateng and Jess Gale

Jess stole Mike off Leanne
Jess stole Mike off Leanne. Picture: ITV

Connor Durman and Sophie Piper

Connor and Sophie coupled up on the first day
Connor and Sophie coupled up on the first day. Picture: ITV

Nas Majeed and Siannise Fudge

Nas and Siannise coupled up on the first day
Nas and Siannise coupled up on the first day. Picture: ITV

Leanne, Paige and Shaughna are all currently single. Paige was coupled up with Ollie Williams, but he left the villa after just three days after claiming that he's still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

ITV announced the news in a statement, saying: "Ollie has made the decision to leave the Love Island villa."

Explaining his reasons for leaving, Ollie said in the Beach Hut: "I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else…

"I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

"At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love.

" If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them."

