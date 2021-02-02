Love Island 2021: Is the ITV2 show returning this year?

Love Island is set to return in 2021. Picture: ITV

Is Love Island on this year? And where will it be held? Here's what we know about the ITV2 dating show...

It’s been more than a year since the last batch of Love Island stars entered the villa for the winter version of the show.

Filming had to be cancelled in summer 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic suspending international travel.

But fans are now hoping the much-loved dating series will return to our screens this year if lockdown is eased.

So will Love Island return in 2021 and what have ITV bosses got planned? Here’s what we know…

Is Love Island on this year?

It was recently reported that ITV bosses are doing everything they can to get Love Island back on our screens in 2021.

Laura Whitmore is reportedly set to host Love Island in 2021. Picture: ITV

Speaking to the Star, an insider said: "Strictly and Dancing on Ice have happened against the odds and they’re determined that Love Island can do the same.

"They also think they’ll need to fly over three times as many contestants than normal in case some of them fall ill.

"Discussions around the budget are happening. It’s definitely going to be the biggest in show history."

This comes after ITV2 confirmed plans were in place to bring back Love Island in 2021, with a spokesperson confirming last year: “Love Island UK will return bigger and better than ever with an extended run in summer 2021.”

Host Laura Whitmore also Tweeted at the time: "Like with a lot of things because of restrictions with travel, social distancing and unable to plan ahead, Love Island is postponed until 2021.

“Great news is that there have been more applications than any other series! Next year is going to be BIG. Stay safe."

Ads for potential contestants have also been spotted on social media, with The Sun reporting ITV have already received more than 100,000 applications.

One ad reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who are searching for love!

“Our Islanders spend time in a luxury villa in the hope of finding love, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders, who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

“If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you!"

You can apply HERE!

According to The Sun, filming is set to take place in its original villa located in Majorca in July and August with a special Covid-secure set being planned.

ITV is yet to confirm any plans for a 2021 series of Love Island.

