Who is Love Island's AJ Bunker? Age, job and Instagram revealed

15 July 2021, 11:29 | Updated: 15 July 2021, 11:32

Andrea-Jane Bunker is the new girl to enter Love Island as a bombshell - find out how old she is, where she's from, and how you can follow her on social media.

Just when you thought Love Island couldn't get any more *dramatic* after a shock twist saw Brad McClelland sent home, they've now thrown yet another bombshell in.

Andrea-Jane 'AJ' Bunker is the newest girl to enter the villa, and she's got her sights set on Teddy Soares, Hugo Hammond, and Aaron Francis.

Here's everything you need to know about Andrea...

Who is AJ Bunker? What's her age and job?

Andrea, 28, is a hair extension technician from Hertfordshire.

Speaking about her decision to go on Love Island, Andrea said: "First of all, I’ve had the worst luck with men. I feel like this is the one thing I haven’t tried. I thought why not? Let’s give it a go.




AJ is the newest bombshell to the Love Island
AJ is the newest bombshell to the Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who will AJ couple up with?

We don't yet know who Andrea-Jane will get close to, but she has said she has her eye on Teddy Soares, who is currently with Faye Winter.

She said: "There is something about Teddy. He’s a bit of me. In terms of being adventurous and spontaneous, I think we’d get on really well. Hugo and Aaron, there is something about them so I want to get to know them a bit more."

And speaking about how she would approach getting to know Teddy, she added: "I’m a respectful person in terms of morals. I’ll definitely approach her [Faye] and have a conversation beforehand. But I wouldn’t hold back.

"I feel like we all have a right to get to know the guys in there. I’ll definitely have a word with her first and would keep her updated on where everything is at really. I’m open and honest and I think that’s all you can really do."

What is AJ's Instagram name?

You can follow Andrea on Instagram @andreajanebunker.

