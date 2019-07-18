What time do the Love Island contestants wake up and when do they go to bed?

The Love Island sleeping schedule has been revealed. Picture: ITV

Do the Love Island contestants have a bed time, and what time are they woken up? Here's everything you need to know about their sleeping habits

This series of Love Island may have been the most dramatic of all time, but that doesn't mean the islanders don't have a stringent set of rules to stick to in the villa.

As well as the strict smoking and drinking regulations, there are also specific timings that they're all woken up in the morning. Here's everything you need to know.

What time do the islanders go to bed and wake up?

As you see on screen, the lights in the bedroom go out after they've all got into bed at the same time, and that they all are woken up together as well.

The islanders tend to go to bed at the same time every night. Picture: ITV

ITV confirmed to Heart.co.uk that the bedtime it varies depending upon what is happening in the villa (ie if there is a dumping they might be up later in the night and therefore they will wake up later the next day).

Series two contestant Kady McDermott told heat magazine in 2016: “The days were very long, and the producers never let us sleep in past 9:30am [because] that wasn’t entertaining.

"They used to wake us up through speakers."

What are the other Love Island rules?

The islanders are restricted to two glasses of wine a night. Kady added: "At night time we weren’t allowed a lot of alcohol.

“During the first four or five days when we didn’t know each other we had alcohol to break the ice, but then after that it was two glasses of wine a night. And we were sure it was watered down as well!”.

Last year, they also introduced a no smoking rule. Islanders who smoke are required to go to a designated area on their own, and smoking is not shown on screen.