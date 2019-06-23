Love Island viewers heartboken as Yewande considers leaving the villa after Danny gets close to Arabella

Yewande is doubting her future in the villa. Picture: ITV

There was an intense showdown between Danny and Yewande in tonight's episode.

Love Island viewers were left fuming after Danny Williams told Yewande Biala he wants to start getting to know new girl Arabella Chi.

Yewande learnt that Danny had told Arabella that he's open to getting to know her on the date, and she later confronted him about the love triangle,

Danny told Yewande that he wants to get to know Arabella. Picture: ITV

She said: “Arabella came and had a chat with me and she said that you both have agreed you have an undeniable connection and you both want to continue getting to know each other?”

When Danny replied that he did, she saidL “You never said to me that you had a connection [with Arabella].”

Danny then replied: “I just said it was a really good date and that she would get on really well with everyone in the villa.”

Yewande then said: “But you told me that you wanted to progress things with me. You failed to mention that you want to get to know her even though you already told me that you’re not interested in getting to know anyone else. Am I right or am I wrong?”

Arabella watched on as Danny and Yewande argued. Picture: ITV

Yewande continued: “Did you or did you not say that no matter who walked in your head wouldn’t be turned?”

After a long chat, Yewande asked him: “What do you want from me? I don’t really get it. Do you know what you want?”

Danny then said: “I want me and you to continue talking and I don’t want it to be awkward. In regards to Arabella, I just want to get to know her. That’s it.”

Yewande later chatted to Anna Vakili and Amber Gill, telling them: "At first, I thought ‘I can do this’ and then now I don’t really want to be here and I want to go home.”

Don’t understand why people think Yewande shouldn’t be in the villa

Of course she’s gonna feel insecure if a guy she likes is interested in another girl????😂🤷🏻‍♀️#LoveIsland — Natasha✨ (@agirlhaznoname) June 23, 2019

Can we send a nice man in for yewande please. And can I put emphasis on “MAN” #loveisland — Christine Johnson (@christine_j730) June 23, 2019

Seeing the way Yewande was laying up in bed I can proper feel her pain omgg😔 #LoveIsland — Tchanney✨ (@elicta_xo) June 23, 2019

