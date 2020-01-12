What happened between Love Island star Eve Gale and Tyga?

Eve Gale claims that Tyga used to message her on Instagram. Picture: PA/ITV/Instagram

Eve Gale - one of the twins on the new series of Love Island - has claimed that Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga once slid into her DMs.

Love Island has finally returned to our screens, and the latest lot of singletons have entered the brand-new South African villa.

Eve and her sister Jess are Love Island's first female twins. Picture: ITV

And the new islanders bring with them a fresh batch of gossip - and the latest comes from Love Island bombshell and one of the twins Eve Gale's claim that she used to message Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend Tyga.

Here's what we know.

What happened between Eve Gale and Tyga?

Speaking in her Love Island entrance interview, Eve opened up about her history with rapper Tyga.

When asked about her claim to fame, she said: "Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him. He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp.

"Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left. Pop Smoke, the R ‘n’ B rapper, messaged me too."





Tyga used to date Kylie Jenner. Picture: Getty

Who is Tyga and when did he go out with Kylie Jenner?

Tyga, 30, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and television personality who dated Kylie Jenner on-and-off between 2015 and 2017.

What has Eve Gale said about Love Island?

Speaking about what makes her an ideal contestant for the show, Eve said: "I would say I’m confident, chilled out and easy- going which would make me a good Islander."







When is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island returns to ITV2 on 12 January at 9PM.