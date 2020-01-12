What happened between Love Island star Eve Gale and Tyga?

12 January 2020, 21:00 | Updated: 13 January 2020, 15:32

Eve Gale claims that Tyga used to message her on Instagram
Eve Gale claims that Tyga used to message her on Instagram. Picture: PA/ITV/Instagram

Eve Gale - one of the twins on the new series of Love Island - has claimed that Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga once slid into her DMs.

Love Island has finally returned to our screens, and the latest lot of singletons have entered the brand-new South African villa.

Eve and her sister Jess are Love Island's first female twins
Eve and her sister Jess are Love Island's first female twins. Picture: ITV

And the new islanders bring with them a fresh batch of gossip - and the latest comes from Love Island bombshell and one of the twins Eve Gale's claim that she used to message Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend Tyga.

Here's what we know.

Read more: How to follow the Love Island 2020 cast on Instagram

What happened between Eve Gale and Tyga?

Speaking in her Love Island entrance interview, Eve opened up about her history with rapper Tyga.

When asked about her claim to fame, she said: "Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him. He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp.

"Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left. Pop Smoke, the R ‘n’ B rapper, messaged me too."

Tyga used to date Kylie Jenner
Tyga used to date Kylie Jenner. Picture: Getty

Who is Tyga and when did he go out with Kylie Jenner?

Tyga, 30, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and television personality who dated Kylie Jenner on-and-off between 2015 and 2017.

What has Eve Gale said about Love Island?

Speaking about what makes her an ideal contestant for the show, Eve said: "I would say I’m confident, chilled out and easy- going which would make me a good Islander."


View this post on Instagram

💸

A post shared by EVE GALE (@evegale) on

When is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island returns to ITV2 on 12 January at 9PM.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The singer is no stranger to being in font of the camera

Watch Love Island star Paige Turley's Britain's Got Talent audition video
Mike spoke about his football career in the villa tonight

What football team does Love Island's Mike Boateng play for?

Shaughna showed off her weight loss before entering the Love Island villa

Shaughna Phillips weight loss journey: Before and after Love Island star's shock body transformation
Ollie Williams is one of the first confirmed Winter Love Island contestants

Who is Ollie Williams? Winter Love Island star's age, background and Instagram name
Ollie Williams has a huge net worth

What is Ollie Williams’ net worth? Inside the Love Island star’s luxurious life with his own beach

Trending on Heart

Connor has joined the winter Love Island line up

Who is Love Island's Connor Durman? Job, age and Instagram details revealed
Mike Boateng has joined the Love Island line up

Who is Mike Boateng? Meet the police officer and Winter Love Island contestant
Callum is coupled up with Shaughna on Love Island

Who is Callum Jones? Winter Love Island star's age, background and Instagram name
The Oscar 2020 nominations are out

Oscar nominations 2020: Full list of nominations from Joker to The Irishman and Parasite
Justin Hawkins has opened up about his appearance on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer’s Justin Hawkins reveals he was approached to do show after appearing on Bargain Hunt
EastEnders spoilers for this week revealed

EastEnders' Chantelle and Gray Atkins storyline spoilers: 3 things to watch out for this week