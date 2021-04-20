Love Island rumoured line-up 2021: all the contestants rumoured for the new series

20 April 2021, 15:32 | Updated: 20 April 2021, 15:49

Who will be on Love Island 2021?
Who will be on Love Island 2021? Picture: ITV

Love Island rumoured contestants 2021: who will be appearing on the new series this June? We investigate...

It was recently officially confirmed that Love Island would be back for 2021, and we're betting it'll be the best series yet.

The ITV2 show was sadly cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks set to return to Majorca this year.

Read more: Love Island contestants can now apply using Tinder

The channel promised "lots of twists and turns" in the new series, with Director of television Kevin Lygo saying there was "so much to look forward to" this spring and summer.

While we don't yet know who will be heading to the villa, there are - as always - a number of rumours flying around.

Here are all the rumoured contestants so far:

None of the following have been confirmed by ITV2.

Harley Benn

Harley Benn is a boxer, and son of Middleweight champion Nigel Benn and brother of WBA Continental welterweight champion Conor Benn.

The Sun reports that producers are eyeing him up for the 2021 series, claiming that Harley "had video meetings with the casting team" and that "everyone is very excited at the prospect of having him on the show."

James Price

James was previously linked to Lucie Donlan
James was previously linked to Lucie Donlan. Picture: Instagram/James Price

James, 23, from Worcester, already has a connection to the show - as he was previously romantically linked to 2019 contestant Lucie Donlan.

A source told the MailOnline that James is a strong contender for the show, and is keen on bringing some "Worcester sauce" to the villa.

The insider said: "James is in final talks with producers and they're really keen on signing him this year.

"He's cheeky, fun and handsome – and will be a sure-fire hit with the female contestants, while he's also on the lookout for his dream girl."

Alexis Bailey

Alexis, a fire-eater and aerial dancer, is also rumoured to be heading to the villa, with a source telling The Sun: "It’s fair to say she will bring some heat to the villa."

Laura Whitmore will return to host the series
Laura Whitmore will return to host the series. Picture: ITV

Who will host Love Island 2021?

Laura Whitmore will return as host of the series.

