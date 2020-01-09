Love Island share pictures of the new villa - and it's even better than the original
9 January 2020, 14:51
The Love Island villa pictures are here - giving us a first glance of the brand-new South African location.
The first ever winter series of Love Island kicks off this Sunday (12 January), and a fresh batch of singletons will arrive in a brand-new villa hoping to find love.
For the first time, the show will be filmed in South Africa - and ITV have finally given us a first glimpse of the new location.
Here are all the pictures of the Love Island 2020 villa.
When does Love Island start on ITV2?
Love Island is back on ITV2 on 12 January at 9PM. See all the contestants confirmed for the villa here.