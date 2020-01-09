Love Island share pictures of the new villa - and it's even better than the original

9 January 2020, 14:51

The Love Island villa pictures are here - giving us a first glance of the brand-new South African location.

The first ever winter series of Love Island kicks off this Sunday (12 January), and a fresh batch of singletons will arrive in a brand-new villa hoping to find love.

For the first time, the show will be filmed in South Africa - and ITV have finally given us a first glimpse of the new location.

Here are all the pictures of the Love Island 2020 villa.

The Love Island villa has been given a makeover
The Love Island villa has been given a makeover. Picture: ITV
The communal area features a large sofa for the islanders to relax on
The communal area features a large sofa for the islanders to relax on. Picture: ITV
The Dog House is a new addition for 2020 - a bed for islanders to sleep in if they've fallen out with their other half
The Dog House is a new addition for 2020 - a bed for islanders to sleep in if they've fallen out with their other half. Picture: ITV
The new bedroom features seven double beds
The new bedroom features seven double beds. Picture: ITV
The fire pit is famously where all the drama happens
The fire pit is famously where all the drama happens. Picture: ITV
Islanders can enjoy beautiful views of the countryside while swimming in the pool
Islanders can enjoy beautiful views of the countryside while swimming in the pool. Picture: ITV
The villa is adorned with words and slogans
The villa is adorned with words and slogans. Picture: ITV
The Beach Hut is where islanders go to vent
The Beach Hut is where islanders go to vent. Picture: ITV
The villa features a brand-new hot tub
The villa features a brand-new hot tub. Picture: ITV

When does Love Island start on ITV2?

Love Island is back on ITV2 on 12 January at 9PM. See all the contestants confirmed for the villa here.

