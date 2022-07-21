Love Island spin-off 'to see middle aged mums and dads look for love'

A possible new Love Island spin-off could see middle aged mums and dads search for love. Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

ITV2 are reportedly launching a new reality show for middle aged singletons looking for love.

In probably the most exciting news of the year, Love Island could be about to launch a spin-off for middle aged mums and dads.

While we're all huge fans of the existing Love Island, there have always been calls for ITV2 to feature a broader range of people and ages on the show - so this will come as welcome news to many.

The new show will reportedly be called 'Your Mum, My Dad', and will see contestants in their 40s and 50s matched up by their children while on a retreat.

The new series would see a broader range of ages take part. Picture: ITV

A source told The Sun: "Times change and the current generation in their 40s and 50s still care about how they look, are fit and healthy, into fashion and are ready to let their hair down.

“This show will give those who settled down young a second chance at love while they still feel in their prime."

They added that the more mature contestants will "know their minds" and are likely to be "more adventurous".

Heart has contacted a spokesperson for ITV for comment.