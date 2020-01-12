Love Island bombshell as twins Eve and Jess Gale enter the villa to steal two of the boys

12 January 2020, 22:36 | Updated: 12 January 2020, 22:39

Eve and Jess entered the villa at the end of the episode
Eve and Jess entered the villa at the end of the episode. Picture: ITV

Twins Eve and Jess Gale seem to have their sights set on Callum Jones...

The first episode of the brand-new winter series of Love Island kicked off tonight, and it did not disappoint.

Twelve singletons descended on the brand-new South African villa and took part in a *very* tense recoupling - in which nobody stepped forward for both Ollie Williams and Nas Majeed.

However, the final couples were Connor Durman and Sophie Piper, Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones, Nas Majeed and Siannise Fudge, Paige Turley and Ollie Williams, and Mike Boateng and Leanne Amaning.

But there was a twist in store as Jess and Eve Gale entered the villa and were tasked with stealing two of the boys - and the VT hinted they both have their sights set on Callum.

The twins' decision will play out in tomorrow's episode.

The revamped Love Island is the first in the series to not be hosted by Caroline Flack.

Laura Whitmore was announced as the new host of Love Island following Caroline's arrest for an alleged assault of her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

In a statement on Instagram in December, Laura said: "To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

"I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.

