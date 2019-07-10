Love Island USA launched last night and the villa is AMAZING

Love Island USA kicked off last night. Picture: CBS

Love Island USA launched last night, and the latest batch of sexy singletons descended on a brand-new villa in the island of Fiji.

If Love Island 2019 has left you clamouring for more drama, you're in luck - because the reality show has just launched across the pond.

Love Islad USA is being filmed in Fiji and hosted by Arielle Vandenberg, and the first episode kicked off on CBS last night.

The format of the show is much the same as the Majorca ITV2 version - a load of single people coming together in the hope of coupling up and winning a cash prize - but the first episode was unfortunately blighted by the torrential rain falling in Fiji.

One viewer tweeted: "Why would they pick Fiji? I know survivor has been using Fiji these past few seasons and the rain is no joke. # LoveIslandUSA".

And another added: "It’s going to rain the entire season, isn’t it? Whose idea was it to put them on a wet rainforest tropical island? We need a dry climate desert island! # LoveIslandUSA".

Many UK fans have claimed to be 'jealous' of the US version's villa - with some thinking that the show's $30million (£23.9million) budget has enabled them to live in swankier settings than the Brits.

Love Island USA is being filmed in Fiji. Picture: CBS

It's unlikely the USA version will be as raunchy as the UK version as it's on at an earlier time. Picture: CBS

Love Island USA contestants will be living a life of luxury. Picture: CBS

The villa's furniture have been adorned with more than 300 feet of custom printed fabrics from LA, Sydney and Fiji. There is also over a mile of neon lights throughout the villa, and several neon signs - similar to the ITV version.

One viewer tweeted: "Why does the US Love Island Villa look so much better than the UK villa? # loveisland".

Who are the Love Island USA contestants?

