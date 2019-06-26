Love Island contestants as schoolbags: Twitter user creates hilarious thread

26 June 2019, 11:38 | Updated: 26 June 2019, 11:43

A Love Island fan has created a hilarious thread on what schoolbags this year's Love Island contestants would have - and it's the best.

Remember the time when choppy layers and Helly Hansen jackets were a thing? Yup. We're cringing too.

Well, this Love Island fan has created a Twitter thread on what schoolbags best represent this year's contestants - and it's hilariously accurate.

View the full thread from @billierussell_x here.

Amy Hart's likened to a Cath Kidston shoulder bag

Amy Hart's likened to a Cath Kidston shoulder bag
Amy Hart's likened to a Cath Kidston shoulder bag. Picture: ITV2 / Cath Kidston

Amber Gill seems like she would've had a Ted Baker tote

Amber Gill seems like she would've had a Ted Baker tote
Amber Gill seems like she would've had a Ted Baker tote. Picture: ITV2

Callum Macleod would've had a Lonsdale satchel

Callum Macleod would've had a Lonsdale satchel
Callum Macleod would've had a Lonsdale satchel . Picture: ITV2 / Lonsdale

Molly-Mae Hague is definitely a Paul's Boutique handbag kinda girl

Molly-Mae Hague is more of a Paul's Boutique kinda girl
Molly-Mae Hague is more of a Paul's Boutique kinda girl. Picture: ITV2 / Paul's Boutique

Tom Waker is more of a hipster canvas backpack lad

Tom Waker is more of a hipster canvas backpack lad
Tom Waker is more of a hipster canvas backpack lad. Picture: ITV2

Elma Pazar would've had a Louis Vuitton patterned bag

Elma Pazar would've had a Louis Vuitton patterned bag
Elma Pazar would've had a Louis Vuitton patterned bag. Picture: ITV2 / Louis Vuitton

Arabella Chi is likened to a Jane Norman tote bag

Arabella Chi is likened to a Jane Norman tote bag
Arabella Chi is likened to a Jane Norman tote bag. Picture: ITV2 / Jane Norman

Maura Higgins would have taken in a carrier bag from Hollister

Maura Higgins would have taken in a carrier bag from Hollister
Maura Higgins would have taken in a carrier bag from Hollister. Picture: ITV2

Jordan Hames definitely would've had an Adidas man bag

Jordan Hames definitely would've had an Adidas man bag
Jordan Hames definitely would've had an Adidas man bag. Picture: ITV2 / Adidas

Anna Vakili's more of a sequin tote type

Anna Vakili's more of a sequin tote type
Anna Vakili's more of a sequin tote type. Picture: ITV2

And Lucie Donlan? 100% would've had a boho handbag

And Lucie Donlan? 100% would've had a boho handbag
And Lucie Donlan? 100% would've had a boho handbag. Picture: ITV2

