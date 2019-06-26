Love Island contestants as schoolbags: Twitter user creates hilarious thread
26 June 2019, 11:38 | Updated: 26 June 2019, 11:43
A Love Island fan has created a hilarious thread on what schoolbags this year's Love Island contestants would have - and it's the best.
Remember the time when choppy layers and Helly Hansen jackets were a thing? Yup. We're cringing too.
Well, this Love Island fan has created a Twitter thread on what schoolbags best represent this year's contestants - and it's hilariously accurate.
View the full thread from @billierussell_x here.
Amy Hart's likened to a Cath Kidston shoulder bag
Amber Gill seems like she would've had a Ted Baker tote
Callum Macleod would've had a Lonsdale satchel
Molly-Mae Hague is definitely a Paul's Boutique handbag kinda girl
Tom Waker is more of a hipster canvas backpack lad
Elma Pazar would've had a Louis Vuitton patterned bag
Arabella Chi is likened to a Jane Norman tote bag
Maura Higgins would have taken in a carrier bag from Hollister
Jordan Hames definitely would've had an Adidas man bag
Anna Vakili's more of a sequin tote type
And Lucie Donlan? 100% would've had a boho handbag