Love Island winners Greg and Amber reveal how they're going to spend the £50k prize money

By Emma Clarke

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won Love Island 2019 this Monday, bagging the £50k prize money. But how are they going to spend the cash?

2019's Love Island winners Amber and Greg flew back to the UK on Wednesday with fellow finalists, Molly-Mae, Tommy, India, Ovie, and Curtis and Maura.

While they've only been back in Blighty for a hot minute, the loved-up pair - who are now officially a couple - have already been thinking about they are going to spend their £50k prize money.

The Love Island final kicked off on Monday 29 July, with fans across the country waiting with bated breath to hear from Caroline Flack who would be crowned this year's winners.

It was a close call, but ultimately, the Irish rugby player and the Geordie makeup artist claimed victory over boxer Tommy Fury and social media influencer, Molly-Mae Hague.

Always the gentleman, Greg let Amber go first when it came to choosing the golden envelopes in Flack's hands.

As she prized it open, however, Amber discovered the envelope was empty, meaning Greg held the one with the £50k prize in.

Naturally, he chose to split the cash, as opposed to steal it all for himself.

Speaking to Metro, the winners revealed how they planned to spend the cash - and it's pretty tame, to be honest!

Greg commented: "We didn’t even think we’d win the money so it hasn’t actually come into our heads.

"We’ll probably invest it, which is really boring."

Amber, on the other hand, joked that she'd like to indulge a little: "‘I’ll definitely get at least one designer item."

Before adding: "And then I’ll save the rest."

While the pair have no plans at the moment to move in together (I mean, it's only been a few weeks), they are committed to each other and seeing how their relationship takes off outside the Love Island villa.

O'Shea said: "I don’t think it’s in our nature to see other people.

"We’re both very loyal and we’re definitely only going to be seeing each other."

And just when we thought we couldn't love Greg anymore!