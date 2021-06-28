Love Island 2021: When did Sharon Gaffka win Miss International UK and what was the prize?

Sharon Gaffka won Miss International UK. Picture: Instagram

When did Love Island star Sharon Gaffka win Miss International UK?

Love Island is finally back on our screens after 18 months.

The series was pushed back last year due to coronavirus travel restrictions, but now a whole new bunch of singletons are searching for their perfect match.

One woman who is keen to find The One is civil servant Sharon Gaffka, who works for the Department of Transport.

Away from her day job, Sharons is also a beauty pageant queen and has previously won Miss International UK.

But what does that mean and what did Sharon win?

When did Sharon Gaffka win Miss International UK?

Love Island star Sharon won Miss International UK in 2018 but has been taking part in pageants for more than eight years.

She even had the same pageant director as former Islander Molly-Mae Hague so the pair ran in the same circles.

Sharon has previously opened up about what it means to take part in pageants, saying it’s a place ‘where everyone accepts everyone.’

Sharon won a trip to the Miss International final in Japan. Picture: Instagram

After the 2019 competition, Sharon told her Instagram followers: “Pageants are not for girls who love themselves. Pageants are for a group of misfits to be misfits together.

“It is literally a place where everyone accepts all kinds of crazy and teaches you to love your ‘flaws’. Girls who often felt like they didn’t have a place to belong, join the pageant community because you can never feel lonely. 🥰🥰

“It almost acts of a bit of a double life, apart from wearing pink pyjamas and having ‘pillow fights’, it’s pretty awesome to be one of us!”

Defending her decision to take part in pageants, she continued: “To everyone who uses pageants to insult us, I feel sorry for you. Because you’re missing out on an amazing support system.

“I stood in this very hotel 8 years ago, as a shy and scared 15 year old girl - with no idea what she was letting herself in for.

“But after that night, I knew I wanted to be a part of the @pageantgirluk family and represent my country internationally.“

Sharon is also an ambassador for The Young Women’s Trust.

What do you win as Miss International UK?

This year, the winner of Miss International UK gets ‘a sparkling crown and official Miss International UK sash’, as well as an all expenses paid trip to the Miss International final in Japan.

Also included in the prize list is a Queens Retreat in a glamourous hotel, £250 voucher to spend at The Dress Studio, pair of earrings from Earring Envy, Laines London bag from Reign and perfume.

Past include famous beauty queens such as Alize Mounter, Chloe-Beth Morgan, Nieve Jennings and Victoria Tooby.