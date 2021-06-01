When does Love Island 2021 start?

Love Island is back on our screens this year. Picture: ITV

When is Love Island 2021 on TV? Here's what we know about the new series...

Love Island fans try to stay calm, but a brand new series of the ITV2 dating show is headed to our screens this year.

The coronavirus pandemic meant that the series was cancelled last year, as non-essential travel was banned.

But as Covid restrictions continue to ease across the UK, ITV has now confirmed filming WILL go ahead over the summer.

So when is Love Island back on TV? Here’s what we know about the 2021 series…

Laura Whitmore is back on Love Island 2021. Picture: Instagram

ITV has confirmed the reality show will be returning to screens on 28 June.

A teaser clip has been released for the new series of Love Island which sees Laura Whitmore wearing a red jumpsuit and sunglasses.

She smashes a glass box reading: “In case of Love Island, crack on.”

A second teaser clip also shows a red car with a licence plate “‘LOV3’ driving down the street.

Despite concerns over whether the latest bunch of contestants would be allowed to travel overseas, ITV has all but confirmed the show will be back in Spain.

ITV Commissioner Amanda Stavri told Digital Spy: "We haven’t announced anything officially but Mallorca is very much the home of Love Island."

She added the show will "definitely be the Love Island viewers know and love".

Series six aired in January last year, with Finn Tapp and Paige Turley winning the first Winter edition filmed in South Africa.

Paige and Finn won Love Island in 2019. Picture: ITV

The summer series hasn’t been on our screens since 2019, when former couple Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea were crowned the winners.

Builders have already been spotted working their magic on the iconic villa.

A source previously told The Sun: "Love Island bosses are determined to return to the villa this summer and have worked hard to make it happen.

"Although they are confident the series will go ahead in the original location, there are still concerns over rules suddenly changing. However, at the moment it's looking good."