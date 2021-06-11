Where to buy the Love Island 2021 water bottle and official merchandise

Love Island merchandise is on sale. Picture: Getty/Love Island shop

Here's how to get your own Love Island Water Bottle with your name on it...

Love Island is finally back on our screens later this month, which means a whole new bunch of singletons will be walking into the villa.

And along with a load of bombshells and brutal recouplings, the ITV2 show is set to bring us those iconic personalised water bottles.

But where can you get the official Love Island merchandise? Here’s what we know…

Love Island water bottle

Love Island water bottle. Picture: Love Island shop

Every islander gets their own water bottle, and you can get one too.

Clearly the most popular piece of merchandise from the show, they are on sale for £15.

The bottle is 740ml and has the official Love Island stamp on the base.

Love Island fans can also personalise their own bottle with up to 12 characters, and can choose between blue, pink and orange.

Official Love Island Water Bottle - £15 - buy here

Love Island suitcase

Love Island suitcase. Picture: Love Island shop

We might not be going away this summer, but fans of the show can get a white Love Island suitcase from £55 ready for next year.

They come in a cabin size (55cm) and a hold size (78cm), and you can have any name up to 10 characters.

Official Love Island Suitcase - Small £55 - Large £80 - buy here

Love Island washbag

Love Island washbag. Picture: Love Island shop

If you want the whole holiday set, you can also get your hands on a Love Island washbag for £12.

The see-through bag can also be personalised with your name on the side in pink, organge or blue.

Official Love Island Washbag - £12 - buy here

Love Island phone case

Love Island phone case. Picture: Love Island shop

Show you’re a true fan of the show with your very own Love Island phone case.

You can grab one for a range of iPhone and Samsung models and get your name written on the back.

Official Love Island Phone Case - £10 - buy here

Love Island makeup

Love Island makeup. Picture: Love Island shop

Love Island launched their Loveburst cosmetics range last year and has products such as highlighter and bronzer.

You can also get your hands on eyeshadow palettes and the Glowtime Diamond Body Bronzing Spray.

Official Love Island makeup - buy here

Love Island accessories

If that wasn’t enough, why not check out the Love Island dressing gown, iconic ‘R’ hats and reusable coffee cups?

Official Love Island accessories - buy here