Love Island 2022: Who left the villa last night?

25 July 2022, 08:39 | Updated: 25 July 2022, 09:32

What happened on Love Island last night and who was dumped? Find out everything...

A lot happened in a very dramatic episode of Love Island last night.

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri had marriage on their minds as they discussed their future wedding, while Davide Sanclimenti made a romantic tiramisu-based gesture to Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

But there was also an unexpected dumping, as four stars were sent home from the villa.

So, who was dumped from Love Island and what happened?

There was a surprise dumping on Love Island
There was a surprise dumping on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who left Love Island last night?

Deji Adeniyi, Lacey Edwards, Reece Ford and Nathalia Campos all left Love Island on Sunday night's episode.

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen also found themselves in the bottom three, with the public voting for 'Most compatible couple'.

Before he left, Deji said: “While I'm gone I want everyone to say it with me... I don't want peace, I want problems!”

The Casa Amor Islander added outside the villa: “I stand by what I did. I don’t want to change anything. I was true to myself, which is why I went for Indiyah and why we got along as much as we did.

Deji and Lacey left Love Island last night
Deji and Lacey left Love Island last night. Picture: ITV

“If anything was fake she would have picked up on it and I would defo have not been myself. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Nathalia also said: “At the time that I walked in I thought there could be something for me but after being there I saw that the couples in there had a strong connection having been together for a long time so I don’t think more time would change that.”

What else happened in Love Island last night?

Elsewhere in the episode, the contestants went head-to-head in a villa sports day.

Tasha's team won the Love Island sports day
Tasha's team won the Love Island sports day. Picture: ITV

Paige Thorne's blue team included Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri, Davide Sanclimenti, Deji Adeniyi, Lacey Edwards, Reece Ford and Nathalia Campos.

Led by Gemma Owen the red team was made up of Danica Taylor, Indiyah Polack, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Adam Collard, Andrew Le Page, Dami Hope and Jamie Allen.

The blue team managed to win after they were victorious in the egg and spoon race and tug-of-war,.

Davide also proved he is only interested in Ekin-Su, as he made her an Italian tiramisu.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Merlin returned to First Dates

First Dates' Merlin Griffiths returns to series amid bowel cancer battle
Richard's final episode of Pointless aired earlier this week

Pointless star Richard Osman says emotional farewell to Alexander Armstrong in final episode
Bobby Brazier has joined the cast of EastEnders

EastEnders sign Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier as they recast role
Jamie Allen plays for Halifax Town FC

What football team does Love Island's Jamie Allen play for?

The Outnumbered kids reunited for a new photo

Outnumbered kids reunite for a 'family' photo

Trending on Heart

Spain looks set to introduce new rules for Brit holidaymakers

Brits travelling to Spain may be asked to prove they can spend £85 a day

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has left social media ahead of her wedding

Stacey Solomon quits social media with sweet message ahead of wedding to Joe Swash

Celebrities

Sue Radford has welcomed another member of the family

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces arrival of 13th grandchild

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon's wedding date revealed

When is Stacey Solomon's wedding date?

Celebrities

Dec Donnelly has welcomed his second child

Dec Donnelly announces birth of baby boy

Celebrities

Christine and Paddy McGuinness have split

Why have Christine and Paddy McGuinness split?

Celebrities

Paddy and Christine have split

Paddy and Christine McGuinness announce split

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has transformed her garden ahead of her wedding

Stacey Solomon reveals transformation of Pickle Cottage ahead of wedding

Celebrities

Josie's son had surgery after injuring his arm on a trampoline

Josie Gibson's son Reggie rushed to hospital after arm injury

Celebrities

How to maximise your annual leave in 2023 (stock images)

How to get 47 days off with just 19 days of annual leave in 2023

Lifestyle

A possible new Love Island spin-off could see middle aged mums and dads search for love

Love Island spin-off 'to see middle aged mums and dads look for love'
Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley have been together for 28 years

Inside real life Emmerdale couple Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley's family life
The hot temperatures are not over just yet

UK weather: Heatwave temperatures set to return this weekend

Weather

Here's everything you need to know about Stacey Solomon's wedding

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's wedding details revealed: Venue, dress and celebrity guests

Celebrities