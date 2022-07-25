Love Island 2022: Who left the villa last night?

What happened on Love Island last night and who was dumped? Find out everything...

A lot happened in a very dramatic episode of Love Island last night.

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri had marriage on their minds as they discussed their future wedding, while Davide Sanclimenti made a romantic tiramisu-based gesture to Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

But there was also an unexpected dumping, as four stars were sent home from the villa.

So, who was dumped from Love Island and what happened?

There was a surprise dumping on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who left Love Island last night?

Deji Adeniyi, Lacey Edwards, Reece Ford and Nathalia Campos all left Love Island on Sunday night's episode.

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen also found themselves in the bottom three, with the public voting for 'Most compatible couple'.

Before he left, Deji said: “While I'm gone I want everyone to say it with me... I don't want peace, I want problems!”

The Casa Amor Islander added outside the villa: “I stand by what I did. I don’t want to change anything. I was true to myself, which is why I went for Indiyah and why we got along as much as we did.

Deji and Lacey left Love Island last night. Picture: ITV

“If anything was fake she would have picked up on it and I would defo have not been myself. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Nathalia also said: “At the time that I walked in I thought there could be something for me but after being there I saw that the couples in there had a strong connection having been together for a long time so I don’t think more time would change that.”

What else happened in Love Island last night?

Elsewhere in the episode, the contestants went head-to-head in a villa sports day.

Tasha's team won the Love Island sports day. Picture: ITV

Paige Thorne's blue team included Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri, Davide Sanclimenti, Deji Adeniyi, Lacey Edwards, Reece Ford and Nathalia Campos.

Led by Gemma Owen the red team was made up of Danica Taylor, Indiyah Polack, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Adam Collard, Andrew Le Page, Dami Hope and Jamie Allen.

The blue team managed to win after they were victorious in the egg and spoon race and tug-of-war,.

Davide also proved he is only interested in Ekin-Su, as he made her an Italian tiramisu.